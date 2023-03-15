Philip Morris Pakistan : Board Meeting to consider the annual financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022

Date: March 15, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Subject: Board meeting to consider the annual audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited ("the Company") will be held on March 22nd, 2023 at 12:00 noon, online via video link to consider the annual audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022. The results of the meeting will be communicated to Pakistan Stock Exchange through PUCARS.

The Company has declared the "Closed Period" from March 15th, 2023 to March 22nd, 2023 (both days inclusive) as required under Clause 5.6.4 of PSX Rule Book. Accordingly, the Directors, Chief Executive Officer, substantial Shareholders, and Executives of the Company including their spouses are prohibited to deal in the shares of the Company during the Closed Period.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

Sana Enait Hashmi

Company Secretary

Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited

Office 4 &5, 5th floor, Corporate Office Block, Dolmen City, Plot HC-3, Block 4, Clifton Karachi | Tel: +92 21- 3520 9600 - 01

Fax: +92 21- 3529 4350 | http://philipmorrispakistan.com.pk