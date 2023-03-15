Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PMPK   PK0018201019

PHILIP MORRIS (PAKISTAN) LIMITED

(PMPK)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-13
540.00 PKR   +5.88%
01:30aPhilip Morris Pakistan : Board Meeting to consider the annual financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022
PU
02/14Philip Morris Pakistan : Board Meeting Result-Intercompany Borrowing Arrangement
PU
02/14Philip Morris Pakistan : Board Meeting to consider intercompany borrowing arrangement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Philip Morris Pakistan : Board Meeting to consider the annual financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022

03/15/2023 | 01:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Date: March 15, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Subject: Board meeting to consider the annual audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited ("the Company") will be held on March 22nd, 2023 at 12:00 noon, online via video link to consider the annual audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022. The results of the meeting will be communicated to Pakistan Stock Exchange through PUCARS.

The Company has declared the "Closed Period" from March 15th, 2023 to March 22nd, 2023 (both days inclusive) as required under Clause 5.6.4 of PSX Rule Book. Accordingly, the Directors, Chief Executive Officer, substantial Shareholders, and Executives of the Company including their spouses are prohibited to deal in the shares of the Company during the Closed Period.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

Sana Enait Hashmi

Company Secretary

Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited

Office 4 &5, 5th floor, Corporate Office Block, Dolmen City, Plot HC-3, Block 4, Clifton Karachi | Tel: +92 21- 3520 9600 - 01

Fax: +92 21- 3529 4350 | http://philipmorrispakistan.com.pk

Disclaimer

Philip Morris (Pakistan) Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 05:29:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PHILIP MORRIS (PAKISTAN) LIMITED
01:30aPhilip Morris Pakistan : Board Meeting to consider the annual financial statements of the ..
PU
02/14Philip Morris Pakistan : Board Meeting Result-Intercompany Borrowing Arrangement
PU
02/14Philip Morris Pakistan : Board Meeting to consider intercompany borrowing arrangement
PU
2022Philip Morris Pakistan : Corporate Briefing Session
PU
2022Philip Morris Pakistan : Credit of Interim Cash Dividend
PU
2022Philip Morris Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months En..
CI
2022Philip Morris Pakistan : PMPK | Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited
PU
2022Philip Morris Pakistan : PMPK | Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited - meeting in progress
PU
2022Philip Morris Pakistan : Board Meeting to consider quarterly financial statements for the ..
PU
2022Philip Morris Pakistan : Change of the Registered Office
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 17 459 M 62,0 M 62,0 M
Net income 2021 2 307 M 8,19 M 8,19 M
Net cash 2021 7 736 M 27,5 M 27,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 33 253 M 118 M 118 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,18x
EV / Sales 2021 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 675
Free-Float 2,32%
Chart PHILIP MORRIS (PAKISTAN) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Roman Yazbeck Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Muhammad Zeeshan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kamran Yousaf Mirza Chairman
Syed Muhammad Raza Abbas Manager-Information Technology
Mirza Rehan Baig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILIP MORRIS (PAKISTAN) LIMITED-4.42%112
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.2.25%83 350
ITC LIMITED15.71%57 942
JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.4.06%36 885
PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK38.10%8 881
KT&G CORPORATION-6.99%7 638