Philip Morris Pakistan : Certified True Copy of Resolutions Passed in the 53rd Annual General Meeting

Date: April 18, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road Karachi.

Subject: Certified True Copy of Resolutions passed in the 53rd Annual General Meeting.

Dear Sir,

In accordance with clause 5.6.9(b) of PSX Regulations, please find attached the Certified True Copy of the Resolutions passed and adopted by the shareholders of Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited ('the Company') in the 53rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on April 18, 2022.

Yours Sincerely,

Sana Enait Hashmi Company Secretary

RESOLUTION PASSED AT THE 53RD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF PHILIP MORRIS

(PAKISTAN) LIMITED HELD ON APRIL 18, 2022 ONLINE VIA VIDEO LINK AND ALSO WITH LIMITED PHYSICAL ATTENDANCE ARRANGEMENTS AT THE PAKISTAN STOCK

EXCHANGE

Resolved That the Audited Financial Statements of Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited for the year ended December 31, 2021, read together with the notes annexed thereto along with the Reports of the Auditors and Directors be and are hereby approved and adopted.

Resolved That the A.F. Ferguson & Co, Chartered Accountants who have consented to their

appointment be and are hereby re-appointed as Auditors of Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited ('the Company") for the financial year ending December 31, 2022 and are authorized to hold office until

the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting, at an audit fee to be agreed by the CFO of the Company.

For PHILIP MORRIS (PAKISTAN) LIMITED

COMPANY SECRETARY

Dated: April 18, 2022