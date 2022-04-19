Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PMPK   PK0018201019

PHILIP MORRIS (PAKISTAN) LIMITED

(PMPK)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  04-12
650.00 PKR   -3.13%
03/25Philip Morris Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/09Philip Morris Limited recognized as a Top Employer 2022 in Nigeria for the 5th time
AQ
2021Philip Morris Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Philip Morris Pakistan : Certified True Copy of Resolutions Passed in the 53rd Annual General Meeting

04/19/2022 | 01:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Date: April 18, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road Karachi.

Subject: Certified True Copy of Resolutions passed in the 53rd Annual General Meeting.

Dear Sir,

In accordance with clause 5.6.9(b) of PSX Regulations, please find attached the Certified True Copy of the Resolutions passed and adopted by the shareholders of Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited ('the Company') in the 53rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on April 18, 2022.

Yours Sincerely,

Sana Enait Hashmi Company Secretary

RESOLUTION PASSED AT THE 53RD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF PHILIP MORRIS

(PAKISTAN) LIMITED HELD ON APRIL 18, 2022 ONLINE VIA VIDEO LINK AND ALSO WITH LIMITED PHYSICAL ATTENDANCE ARRANGEMENTS AT THE PAKISTAN STOCK

EXCHANGE

Resolved That the Audited Financial Statements of Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited for the year ended December 31, 2021, read together with the notes annexed thereto along with the Reports of the Auditors and Directors be and are hereby approved and adopted.

Resolved That the A.F. Ferguson & Co, Chartered Accountants who have consented to their

appointment be and are hereby re-appointed as Auditors of Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited ('the Company") for the financial year ending December 31, 2022 and are authorized to hold office until

the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting, at an audit fee to be agreed by the CFO of the Company.

For PHILIP MORRIS (PAKISTAN) LIMITED

COMPANY SECRETARY

Dated: April 18, 2022

Disclaimer

Philip Morris (Pakistan) Ltd. published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 05:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PHILIP MORRIS (PAKISTAN) LIMITED
03/25Philip Morris Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
02/09Philip Morris Limited recognized as a Top Employer 2022 in Nigeria for the 5th time
AQ
2021Philip Morris Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months En..
CI
2021Philip Morris Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 20..
CI
2021Philip Morris Pakistan Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Mar..
CI
2021Philip Morris Limited Declares an Interim Dividend
CI
2021Philip Morris Pakistan Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decembe..
CI
2020Philip Morris Pakistan Limited Announces Change of Company Secretary
CI
2020PHILIP MORRIS PAKISTAN : London Hammersmith tobacco company overlooks packaging obligation..
AQ
2020Philip Morris Pakistan Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended Sep..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 40 027 M 220 M 220 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 675
Free-Float 2,32%
Chart PHILIP MORRIS (PAKISTAN) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Roman Yazbeck Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Muhammad Zeeshan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kamran Yousaf Mirza Chairman
Syed Muhammad Raza Abbas Manager-Information Technology
Mirza Rehan Baig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILIP MORRIS (PAKISTAN) LIMITED-20.92%220
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.15.21%99 663
ITC LIMITED23.62%43 524
JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.-7.10%30 285
KT&G CORPORATION1.90%7 795
PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK-6.74%7 250