    PMPK   PK0018201019

PHILIP MORRIS (PAKISTAN) LIMITED

(PMPK)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-23
580.00 PKR    0.00%
06:13aPhilip Morris Pakistan : PMPK | Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited
PU
10/26Philip Morris Pakistan : PMPK | Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited - meeting in progress
PU
10/19Philip Morris Pakistan : Board Meeting to consider quarterly financial statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Philip Morris Pakistan : PMPK | Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited

10/31/2022 | 06:13am EDT
Date: October 31, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Subject: Notice of announcement of interim cash dividend and Book closure

Dear Sir,

Please find attached herewith the copy of the Notice of Interim cash dividend and Book closure, which will be published in Business Recorder (English) and Daily Express (Urdu) on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

Yours Sincerely,

Sana Enait Hashmi

Company Secretary

Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited

Office 4 &5, 5th floor, Corporate Office Block, Dolmen City, Plot HC-3, Block 4, Clifton Karachi | Tel: +92 21- 3520 9600 - 01

Fax: +92 21- 3529 4350 | http://philipmorrispakistan.com.pk

Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited

Office 4 &5, 5th floor, Corporate Office Block, Dolmen City, Plot HC-3, Block 4, Clifton Karachi | Tel: +92 21- 3520 9600 - 01

Fax: +92 21- 3529 4350 | http://philipmorrispakistan.com.pk

Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited

Office 4 &5, 5th floor, Corporate Office Block, Dolmen City, Plot HC-3, Block 4, Clifton Karachi | Tel: +92 21- 3520 9600 - 01

Fax: +92 21- 3529 4350 | http://philipmorrispakistan.com.pk

Disclaimer

Philip Morris (Pakistan) Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 10:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
