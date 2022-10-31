Philip Morris Pakistan : PMPK | Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited
10/31/2022 | 06:13am EDT
Date: October 31, 2022
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi.
Subject: Notice of announcement of interim cash dividend and Book closure
Dear Sir,
Please find attached herewith the copy of the Notice of Interim cash dividend and Book closure, which will be published in Business Recorder (English) and Daily Express (Urdu) on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
Philip Morris (Pakistan) Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 10:11:06 UTC.