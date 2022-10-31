Philip Morris Pakistan : PMPK | Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited

Date: October 31, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Subject: Notice of announcement of interim cash dividend and Book closure

Dear Sir,

Please find attached herewith the copy of the Notice of Interim cash dividend and Book closure, which will be published in Business Recorder (English) and Daily Express (Urdu) on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

Yours Sincerely,

Sana Enait Hashmi

Company Secretary

