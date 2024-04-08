April 8, 2024

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Road

Stock Exchange Building

Karachi.

Appointment of Director

Dear Sir,

We wish to inform you that Mr. Peter Calon has been appointed as Director on the Board of Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited with effect from April 8, 2024 in place of Ms. Nadia Waris.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

For PHILIP MORRIS (PAKISTAN) LIMITED

Yours Sincerely,

Sana Enait Hashmi

Company Secretary

Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited

Office 4 &5, 5th floor, Corporate Office Block, Dolmen City, Plot HC-3, Block 4, Clifton Karachi | Tel: +92 21- 3520 9600 - 01

Fax: +92 21- 3529 4350 | http://philipmorrispakistan.com.pk