April 8, 2024
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Road
Stock Exchange Building
Karachi.
Appointment of Director
Dear Sir,
We wish to inform you that Mr. Peter Calon has been appointed as Director on the Board of Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited with effect from April 8, 2024 in place of Ms. Nadia Waris.
You may please inform the TRE Certificate holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Yours faithfully,
For PHILIP MORRIS (PAKISTAN) LIMITED
Yours Sincerely,
Sana Enait Hashmi
Company Secretary
Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited
Office 4 &5, 5th floor, Corporate Office Block, Dolmen City, Plot HC-3, Block 4, Clifton Karachi | Tel: +92 21- 3520 9600 - 01
Fax: +92 21- 3529 4350 | http://philipmorrispakistan.com.pk
Disclaimer
Philip Morris (Pakistan) Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2024 06:19:05 UTC.