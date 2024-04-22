Date: April 22, 2024

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Subject: Board meeting to consider the quarterly financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2024

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited ("the Company") will be held on April 29th, 2024, at 3.00 p.m., online via video link to consider the quarterly financial statements of the Company for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The results of the meeting will be communicated to the Pakistan Stock Exchange through PUCARS.

The Company has declared the "Closed Period" from April 22nd, 2024, to April 29th,

2024 (both days inclusive) till the announcement of the results as required under Clause 5.6.4 of PSX Rule Book. Accordingly, the Directors, Chief Executive Officer, substantial Shareholders, and Executives of the Company including their spouses are prohibited from dealing in the shares of the Company during the Closed Period.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

Sana Enait Hashmi

Company Secretary

Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited

Office 4 &5, 5th floor, Corporate Office Block, Dolmen City, Plot HC-3, Block 4, Clifton Karachi | Tel: +92 21- 3520 9600 - 01

Fax: +92 21- 3529 4350 | http://philipmorrispakistan.com.pk