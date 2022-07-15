Philippine Estates : List of Top 100 Stockholders (Common Shares)
07/15/2022 | 12:14am EDT
The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.
Philippine Estates CorporationPHES
PSE Disclosure Form 17-12-A - List of Top 100 Stockholders (Common Shares) Reference: Section 17.12 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Type of Securities
Common
For the period ended
Jun 30, 2022
Description of the Disclosure
LIST OF TOP 100 STOCKHOLDERS
Number of Issued and Outstanding Common Shares
2,891,099,660
Number of Treasury Common Shares, if any
0
Number of Outstanding Common Shares
2,891,099,660
Number of Listed Common Shares
1,456,801,830
Number of Lodged Common Shares
768,067,060
PCD Nominee - Filipino
757,449,050
PCD Nominee - Non-Filipino
10,618,010
Number of Certificated Common Shares
688,734,770
Change from previous submission
As a result of the Rights Offer, the ownership of The Wellex Group, Inc. (TWGI) and its affiliates resulted in ownership of over fifty percent (50.0%) of the total outstanding equity securities of PHES, In this connection, TWGI is required to make a tender offer under Sec 19.2.5 of the SRC and the difference between the outstanding and listed shares are subject to the Mandatory Tender Offer (MTO) of TWGI. Hence, pending the conclusion of the MTO, those shares are neither lodged nor certificated.
Philippine Estates Corporation published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 04:13:09 UTC.