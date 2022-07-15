Philippine Estates : List of Top 100 Stockholders (Common Shares)

As a result of the Rights Offer, the ownership of The Wellex Group, Inc. (TWGI) and its affiliates resulted in ownership of over fifty percent (50.0%) of the total outstanding equity securities of PHES, In this connection, TWGI is required to make a tender offer under Sec 19.2.5 of the SRC and the difference between the outstanding and listed shares are subject to the Mandatory Tender Offer (MTO) of TWGI. Hence, pending the conclusion of the MTO, those shares are neither lodged nor certificated.