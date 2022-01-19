Philippine Estates : Public Ownership Report

The PSE makes no representation on the accuracy, validity, correctness and completeness of the information stated in the respective PORs of listed companies. The PSE shall use the information contained in the POR submitted by the company in computing a company's weight in the index and this may be updated or adjusted consistent with the policy of the Exchange in managing the PSEi and sector indices.

Philippine Estates Corporation

PHES

Reference: Amended Rule on Minimum Public Ownership

Report Type

Monthly

Quarterly

Others

Report Date Dec 31, 2021

Number of Issued and Outstanding

Common Shares 2,891,099,660 Less: Number of Treasury

Common Shares, if any - Number of Outstanding

Common Shares 2,891,099,660

Computation of Public Ownership

Less :

Name Direct Indirect Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares ELVIRA TING 500,000 - 500,000 0.01 DEE HUA GATCHALIAN 2,000 - 2,000 0 RICHARD RICARDO 2,460,000 - 2,460,000 0.09 ARTHUR LOPEZ 1,000 - 1,000 0 SERGIO ORTIZ-LUIS, JR 1,000 - 1,000 0 ARTHUR PONSARAN 1,000 - 1,000 0 KENNETH GATCHALIAN 320,000 - 320,000 0.01 JOSAIAS DELA CRUZ 100 - 100 0 RENATO FRANCISCO 100 - 100 0 RUBEN TORRES 100 - 100 0 3,285,300 0 3,285,300 0.11

Name Direct Indirect Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares ARTHUR LOPEZ (SAME AS ABOVE) - - - - KENNETH GATCHALIAN (SAME AS ABOVE) - - - - RUBEN TORRES (SAME AS ABOVE) - - - - ELVIRA TING (SAME AS ABOVE) - - - - GLENN GERALD PANTIG - - - - RICHARD RICARDO (SAME AS ABOVE) - - - - ARSENIO ALFILER, JR. - - - - MARIEL FRANCISCO - - - - ERWIN BRYAN KANAPI - - - - BYOUNG Y. SUH 1,000 - 1,000 - JOCELYN VALLE - - - - 1,000 0 1,000 0

Name Direct Indirect Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares RECOVERY REAL ESTATE CORPORATION 150,000,000 - 150,000,000 5.19 REXLON REALTY GROUP, INC. 200,480,000 - 200,480,000 6.93 ROPEMAN INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION 178,270,000 - 178,270,000 6.17 THE WELLEX GROUP, INC. 153,760,990 - 153,760,990 5.32 682,510,990 0 682,510,990 23.61

Name Direct Indirect Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares - - - - - 0 0 0 0

Name Direct Indirect Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares - - - - - 0 0 0 0

Name Direct Indirect Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares - - - - - 0 0 0 0

Name Direct Indirect Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares - - - - - 0 0 0 0

Name Direct Indirect Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares - - - - - 0 0 0 0

Name Direct Indirect Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares - - - - - 0 0 0 0

Number of Listed

Common Shares 1,456,801,830 Total Number of

Non-Public Shares 685,797,290 Total Number of Shares Owned

by the Public 2,205,302,370 Public Ownership Percentage 76.28

Other Relevant Information -

Filed on behalf by: Name Mariel Francisco Designation Assistant Corporate Secretary

A. DirectorsB. OfficersC. Principal/Substantial StockholdersD. AffiliatesE. GovernmentF. BanksG. EmployeesH. Lock-Up SharesI. Others