Philippine Estates : Public Ownership Report
Philippine Estates Corporation PHES
PSE Disclosure Form POR-1 - Public Ownership Report
Reference: Amended Rule on Minimum Public Ownership
Report Type
Computation of Public Ownership
Number of Issued and Outstanding
Common Shares
2,891,099,660
Less: Number of Treasury
Common Shares, if any
-
Number of Outstanding
Common Shares
2,891,099,660
Less :
A. Directors
Name
Direct
Indirect
Total direct & indirect shares
% to Total Outstanding Shares
ELVIRA TING
500,000
-
500,000
0.01
DEE HUA GATCHALIAN
2,000
-
2,000
0
RICHARD RICARDO
2,460,000
-
2,460,000
0.09
ARTHUR LOPEZ
1,000
-
1,000
0
SERGIO ORTIZ-LUIS, JR
1,000
-
1,000
0
ARTHUR PONSARAN
1,000
-
1,000
0
KENNETH GATCHALIAN
320,000
-
320,000
0.01
JOSAIAS DELA CRUZ
100
-
100
0
RENATO FRANCISCO
100
-
100
0
RUBEN TORRES
100
-
100
0
3,285,300
0
3,285,300
0.11
B. Officers
Name
Direct
Indirect
Total direct & indirect shares
% to Total Outstanding Shares
ARTHUR LOPEZ (SAME AS ABOVE)
-
-
-
-
KENNETH GATCHALIAN (SAME AS ABOVE)
-
-
-
-
RUBEN TORRES (SAME AS ABOVE)
-
-
-
-
ELVIRA TING (SAME AS ABOVE)
-
-
-
-
GLENN GERALD PANTIG
-
-
-
-
RICHARD RICARDO (SAME AS ABOVE)
-
-
-
-
ARSENIO ALFILER, JR.
-
-
-
-
MARIEL FRANCISCO
-
-
-
-
ERWIN BRYAN KANAPI
-
-
-
-
BYOUNG Y. SUH
1,000
-
1,000
-
JOCELYN VALLE
-
-
-
-
1,000
0
1,000
0
C. Principal/Substantial Stockholders
Name
Direct
Indirect
Total direct & indirect shares
% to Total Outstanding Shares
RECOVERY REAL ESTATE CORPORATION
150,000,000
-
150,000,000
5.19
REXLON REALTY GROUP, INC.
200,480,000
-
200,480,000
6.93
ROPEMAN INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
178,270,000
-
178,270,000
6.17
THE WELLEX GROUP, INC.
153,760,990
-
153,760,990
5.32
682,510,990
0
682,510,990
23.61
D. Affiliates
Name
Direct
Indirect
Total direct & indirect shares
% to Total Outstanding Shares
-
-
-
-
-
0
0
0
0
E. Government
Name
Direct
Indirect
Total direct & indirect shares
% to Total Outstanding Shares
-
-
-
-
-
0
0
0
0
F. Banks
Name
Direct
Indirect
Total direct & indirect shares
% to Total Outstanding Shares
-
-
-
-
-
0
0
0
0
G. Employees
Name
Direct
Indirect
Total direct & indirect shares
% to Total Outstanding Shares
-
-
-
-
-
0
0
0
0
H. Lock-Up Shares
Name
Direct
Indirect
Total direct & indirect shares
% to Total Outstanding Shares
-
-
-
-
-
0
0
0
0
I. Others
Name
Direct
Indirect
Total direct & indirect shares
% to Total Outstanding Shares
-
-
-
-
-
0
0
0
0
Number of Listed
Common Shares
1,456,801,830
Total Number of
Non-Public Shares
685,797,290
Total Number of Shares Owned
by the Public
2,205,302,370
Public Ownership Percentage
76.28
Other Relevant Information
-
Filed on behalf by:
Name
Mariel Francisco
Designation
Assistant Corporate Secretary
