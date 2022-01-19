Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. Philippine Estates Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHES   PHY6903J1145

PHILIPPINE ESTATES CORPORATION

(PHES)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Philippine Estates : Public Ownership Report

01/19/2022 | 03:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The PSE makes no representation on the accuracy, validity, correctness and completeness of the information stated in the respective PORs of listed companies. The PSE shall use the information contained in the POR submitted by the company in computing a company's weight in the index and this may be updated or adjusted consistent with the policy of the Exchange in managing the PSEi and sector indices.

Philippine Estates CorporationPHES PSE Disclosure Form POR-1 - Public Ownership Report Reference: Amended Rule on Minimum Public Ownership

Report Type

  • Monthly
  • Quarterly
  • Others
Report Date Dec 31, 2021
Computation of Public Ownership
Number of Issued and Outstanding
Common Shares 		2,891,099,660
Less: Number of Treasury
Common Shares, if any 		-
Number of Outstanding
Common Shares 		2,891,099,660

Less :

A. Directors
Name Direct Indirect Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares
ELVIRA TING 500,000 - 500,000 0.01
DEE HUA GATCHALIAN 2,000 - 2,000 0
RICHARD RICARDO 2,460,000 - 2,460,000 0.09
ARTHUR LOPEZ 1,000 - 1,000 0
SERGIO ORTIZ-LUIS, JR 1,000 - 1,000 0
ARTHUR PONSARAN 1,000 - 1,000 0
KENNETH GATCHALIAN 320,000 - 320,000 0.01
JOSAIAS DELA CRUZ 100 - 100 0
RENATO FRANCISCO 100 - 100 0
RUBEN TORRES 100 - 100 0
3,285,300 0 3,285,300 0.11
B. Officers
Name Direct Indirect Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares
ARTHUR LOPEZ (SAME AS ABOVE) - - - -
KENNETH GATCHALIAN (SAME AS ABOVE) - - - -
RUBEN TORRES (SAME AS ABOVE) - - - -
ELVIRA TING (SAME AS ABOVE) - - - -
GLENN GERALD PANTIG - - - -
RICHARD RICARDO (SAME AS ABOVE) - - - -
ARSENIO ALFILER, JR. - - - -
MARIEL FRANCISCO - - - -
ERWIN BRYAN KANAPI - - - -
BYOUNG Y. SUH 1,000 - 1,000 -
JOCELYN VALLE - - - -
1,000 0 1,000 0
C. Principal/Substantial Stockholders
Name Direct Indirect Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares
RECOVERY REAL ESTATE CORPORATION 150,000,000 - 150,000,000 5.19
REXLON REALTY GROUP, INC. 200,480,000 - 200,480,000 6.93
ROPEMAN INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION 178,270,000 - 178,270,000 6.17
THE WELLEX GROUP, INC. 153,760,990 - 153,760,990 5.32
682,510,990 0 682,510,990 23.61
D. Affiliates
Name Direct Indirect Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares
- - - - -
0 0 0 0
E. Government
Name Direct Indirect Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares
- - - - -
0 0 0 0
F. Banks
Name Direct Indirect Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares
- - - - -
0 0 0 0
G. Employees
Name Direct Indirect Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares
- - - - -
0 0 0 0
H. Lock-Up Shares
Name Direct Indirect Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares
- - - - -
0 0 0 0
I. Others
Name Direct Indirect Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares
- - - - -
0 0 0 0
Number of Listed
Common Shares 		1,456,801,830
Total Number of
Non-Public Shares 		685,797,290
Total Number of Shares Owned
by the Public 		2,205,302,370
Public Ownership Percentage 76.28
Other Relevant Information

-

Filed on behalf by:
Name Mariel Francisco
Designation Assistant Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

Philippine Estates Corporation published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 08:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PHILIPPINE ESTATES CORPORATION
03:42aPHILIPPINE ESTATES : Public Ownership Report
PU
2021[AMEND-1]PHILIPPINE ESTATES CORPORAT : Stock Rights Offering – Additional Listing
PU
2021PHILIPPINE ESTATES : Notification of Completion or Termination of Offering
PU
2021PHILIPPINE ESTATES : Material Information/Transactions
PU
2021PHILIPPINE ESTATES CORPORATION : Stock Rights Offering – Additional Listing
PU
2021[AMEND-1]PHILIPPINE ESTATES CORPORAT : Stock Rights – Final Terms and Conditions
PU
2021PHILIPPINE ESTATES : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements
PU
2021PHILIPPINE ESTATES : Stock Rights Offering
PU
2021PHILIPPINE ESTATES CORPORATION : Stock Rights – Preliminary Terms and Conditions
PU
2021[Amend-1]Results of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 218 M 4,24 M 4,24 M
Net income 2020 0,55 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
Net Debt 2020 209 M 4,05 M 4,05 M
P/E ratio 2020 1 127x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 431 M 27,8 M 27,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,76x
EV / Sales 2020 3,78x
Nbr of Employees 88
Free-Float 75,9%
Chart PHILIPPINE ESTATES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Philippine Estates Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Elvira A. Ting President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur M. Lopez Chairman
Glenn Gerald Pantig Chief Operating Officer
Jocelyn A. Valle Compliance Officer & Finance Head
Sergio R. Ortiz-Luis Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILIPPINE ESTATES CORPORATION-2.94%28
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.05%35 163
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED11.59%33 496
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED11.72%31 963
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED20.53%31 254
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.3.33%30 429