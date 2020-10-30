Philippine Metals Announces Resumption of Trading

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2020) - Philippine Metals Inc. (TSXV: PHI) (the "Company") today announces that its shares will be re-instated for trading as of November 2, 2020. Additionally, the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has advised the Company that it does not meet the Exchange's Tier 2 Continued Listing Requirements ("CLR"). The Exchange has provided the Company 90 days to submit documentation evidencing that it meets Tier 2 CLR, which may include the acquisition of a qualifying project or asset. If the Company is unable to file satisfactory documentation before such date, the Company will be transferred to the NEX Board of the Exchange. The Company is actively pursuing opportunities to address this Tier 2 CLR deficiency and will then make the appropriate filings with the Exchange. However, there can be no assurance the Company will be successful in this regard.

