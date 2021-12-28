Philippine National Bank : Declaration of Property Dividends

On April 23, 2021, the PNB Board of Directors approved and confirmed the property dividend declaration of up to 239,353,710 common shares of PNB Holdings Corporation ("PHC") with a par value of P100 per share, to all stockholders of record as of May 18, 2021, subject to regulatory and other necessary approvals.



The property dividend shall be paid at a ratio of 0.156886919 shares of PHC for every 1 share of PNB. The ratio for property dividend was determined by dividing the total number of outstanding shares declared as property dividends of PHC, which is 239,353,710 common shares, by the total number of outstanding shares of PNB of 1,525,764,850. In case a stockholder is entitled to a fractional PHC share, PNB shall pay for such fraction in cash based on par value on the payment or settlement date.



We wish to advise the Exchange that the Bank received on December 27, 2021 the Certificate of Filing the Notice of Property Dividend Declaration issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 24, 2021.



