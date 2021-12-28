Philippine National Bank : Declaration of Property Dividends
12/28/2021 | 12:07am EST
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C
CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Dec 28, 20212. SEC Identification Number ASO96-0055553. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-188-209-0004. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter Philippine National Bank5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office PNB Financial Center, Pres. Diosdado Macapagal Blvd., Pasay City, Metro ManilaPostal Code13008. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (632) 85263131 to 70/(632) 8891-6040 to 709. Former name or former address, if changed since last report Not Applicable10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common Shares
1,525,764,850
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item 9
Philippine National BankPNB
PSE Disclosure Form 6-3 - Declaration of Property Dividends References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Sections 6 and 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure
Declaration of Property Dividends
Background/Description of the Disclosure
On April 23, 2021, the PNB Board of Directors approved and confirmed the property dividend declaration of up to 239,353,710 common shares of PNB Holdings Corporation ("PHC") with a par value of P100 per share, to all stockholders of record as of May 18, 2021, subject to regulatory and other necessary approvals.
The property dividend shall be paid at a ratio of 0.156886919 shares of PHC for every 1 share of PNB. The ratio for property dividend was determined by dividing the total number of outstanding shares declared as property dividends of PHC, which is 239,353,710 common shares, by the total number of outstanding shares of PNB of 1,525,764,850. In case a stockholder is entitled to a fractional PHC share, PNB shall pay for such fraction in cash based on par value on the payment or settlement date.
We wish to advise the Exchange that the Bank received on December 27, 2021 the Certificate of Filing the Notice of Property Dividend Declaration issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 24, 2021.
We trust you will take note accordingly. Thank you.
Type of Securities
Common
PreferredN.A.
OthersN.A.
Property Dividend
Date of Approval by Board of Directors
Apr 23, 2021
Date of Approval by Stockholders
N/A
Date of Approval by Securities and Exchange Commission, if applicable
Dec 24, 2021
Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable
N/A
Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable
N/A
Property to be Distributed
Shares of stocks of PHC
Entitlement Ratio
0.156886919 shares of PHC for every 1 share of PNB
Record Date (to be determined after necessary approvals)
May 18, 2021
Payment Date (to be determined after necessary approvals)
TBA
Other Relevant Information
The disclosure was amended to:
1. reflect the date of approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission on the declaration of property dividends; and
2. delete BSP in the portion "Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable" and "Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable"; there is no need for regulatory approval from BSP.
