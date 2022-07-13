Philippine Racing Club : List of Top 100 Stockholders (Common Shares)
07/13/2022 | 02:04am EDT
The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.
Philippine Racing Club, Inc.PRC
PSE Disclosure Form 17-12-A - List of Top 100 Stockholders (Common Shares) Reference: Section 17.12 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Type of Securities
Common
For the period ended
Jun 30, 2022
Description of the Disclosure
List of Top 100 Stockholders of Philippine Racing Club, Inc. as of 30 June 2022 with list of PDC Nominees
Notes:
Number of Issued shares (Includes Treasury Shares)
Number of Treasury Shares (Lodged to PCD)
Number of Outstanding Shares (Excludes Treasury Shares)
Number of Listed Shares (Includes Treasury Shares)
Number of Shares Lodged in PDTC Depository (Includes Treasury Shares)
Number of Shares under PCD Nominee - Filipino (Includes Treasury Shares)
78,860 shares from a previous rights issue were not certificated. We are working with stock transfer agent to resolve this
matter. These shares are part of the total Listed Common Shares but not part of total Issued and Outstanding Common
Shares. Also, these shares are not part of the Certificated Common Shares and Lodged Common Shares.
Philippine Racing Club Inc. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 06:03:02 UTC.