  Homepage
  Equities
  Philippines
  Philippines Stock Exchange
  Philippine Racing Club, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    PRC   PHY7078S1034

PHILIPPINE RACING CLUB, INC.

(PRC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-11
4.800 PHP    0.00%
02:04aPHILIPPINE RACING CLUB : List of Top 100 Stockholders (Common Shares)
PU
06/21PHILIPPINE RACING CLUB : Results of Organizational Meeting of Board of Directors
PU
05/24PHILIPPINE RACING CLUB : Quarterly Report
PU
Philippine Racing Club : List of Top 100 Stockholders (Common Shares)

07/13/2022 | 02:04am EDT
The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Philippine Racing Club, Inc.PRC PSE Disclosure Form 17-12-A - List of Top 100 Stockholders (Common Shares) Reference: Section 17.12 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

Type of Securities

  • Common
For the period ended Jun 30, 2022
Description of the Disclosure

List of Top 100 Stockholders of Philippine Racing Club, Inc. as of 30 June 2022 with list of PDC Nominees

Notes:
Number of Issued shares (Includes Treasury Shares)
Number of Treasury Shares (Lodged to PCD)
Number of Outstanding Shares (Excludes Treasury Shares)
Number of Listed Shares (Includes Treasury Shares)
Number of Shares Lodged in PDTC Depository (Includes Treasury Shares)
Number of Shares under PCD Nominee - Filipino (Includes Treasury Shares)

78,860 shares from a previous rights issue were not certificated. We are working with stock transfer agent to resolve this
matter. These shares are part of the total Listed Common Shares but not part of total Issued and Outstanding Common
Shares. Also, these shares are not part of the Certificated Common Shares and Lodged Common Shares.

Number of Issued and Outstanding Common Shares 585,608,270
Number of Treasury Common Shares, if any 38,980,974
Number of Outstanding Common Shares 546,627,296
Number of Listed Common Shares 585,687,130
Number of Lodged Common Shares 470,716,573
PCD Nominee - Filipino 428,939,049
PCD Nominee - Non-Filipino 41,777,524
Number of Certificated Common Shares 114,891,697
Change from previous submission

-

Filed on behalf by:
Name Allan Abesamis
Designation Executive Vice President & Chief Finance Officer

Disclaimer

Philippine Racing Club Inc. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 06:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
