Delayed Quote. Delayed ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE - 12/08 06:14:14 am
2.66 EUR   +7.26%
Philippos Nakas S A : AUDIT COMMITTEE

12/08/2021 | 06:22am EST
Following the redefinition of the Audit Committee approved at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of December 7, 2021, in accordance with Article 74 of Law 4706/2020 amending Law 4449/2017, the Board of Directors decided and unanimously elected the new Audit Committee, which consists of the following members:

Stelios D. Vasilakis, Non-executive member of the Board
Dimitris I. Tsapogas, Independent non-executive member of the Board
Angeliki Ch. Kamberi, Independent non-executive member of the Board

The term of the new Audit Committee is five years and ends on December 7, 2026.


Disclaimer

Philippos Nakas SA published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2021 11:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
06:22aPHILIPPOS NAKAS S A : Election of remuneration & nominations committee
PU
06:22aPHILIPPOS NAKAS S A : Audit committee
PU
12/07PHILIPPOS NAKAS S A : Election of a new board of directors
PU
12/07PHILIPPOS NAKAS S A : Decisions of the annual ordinary general meeting of the shareholders..
PU
11/29PHILIPPOS NAKAS S A : Announcement 9415/2021 (no English translation available)
PU
11/16PHILIPPOS NAKAS S A : Events calendar
PU
11/15PHILIPPOS NAKAS S A : Invitation of shareholders to the ordinary general meeting
PU
10/29Philippos Nakas S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
08/11PHILIPPOS NAKAS S A : Election of committees
PU
08/11PHILIPPOS NAKAS S A : Change of internal auditor
PU
Financials
Sales 2021 19,7 M 22,2 M 22,2 M
Net income 2021 1,03 M 1,17 M 1,17 M
Net Debt 2021 2,00 M 2,25 M 2,25 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 7,21%
Capitalization 15,7 M 17,7 M 17,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 24,6%
Managers and Directors
Konstantinos Ph. Nakas Chairman, CEO & Co-Managing Director
Marise Hadgigeorgiou Finance Director
George Theologitis Manager-Information Technology
Apostolia Gerogianni Head-Nakas Concept & Administration
George Panag Vergos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILIPPOS NAKAS S.A.35.79%18
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY65.98%26 558
CHEWY, INC.-33.76%25 387
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.41.98%22 065
L BRANDS114.90%19 574
NEXT PLC18.26%14 183