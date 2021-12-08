Philippos Nakas S A : AUDIT COMMITTEE

Following the redefinition of the Audit Committee approved at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of December 7, 2021, in accordance with Article 74 of Law 4706/2020 amending Law 4449/2017, the Board of Directors decided and unanimously elected the new Audit Committee, which consists of the following members:

Stelios D. Vasilakis, Non-executive member of the Board

Dimitris I. Tsapogas, Independent non-executive member of the Board

Angeliki Ch. Kamberi, Independent non-executive member of the Board

The term of the new Audit Committee is five years and ends on December 7, 2026.