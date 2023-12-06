At the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on December 6, 2023, the total number of shares deposited was 5.054.816, i.e. 79.73% of the total share capital.

The attendees then approved the following:

1. The annual Financial Report of the Company and the Group for the fiscal year 2023 (01.07.2022 - 30.06.2023) with the annual Financial Statements (corporate and consolidated) of the said fiscal year, the relevant annual Reports of the Board of Directors and the Auditors.

2. The overall management according to article 108 of Law 4548/2018 of the year 01.07.2022 - 30.06.2023 as well as the release of the Auditors from any responsibility.

3. The Remuneration Report of the Members of the Board of Directors according to the article 112 L. 4548/2018 for the period 01.07.2022 to 30.06.2023 and the Report of the Independent Certified Public Accountant about the completeness of the information included in the Remuneration Report According with article 112 of Law 4548/2018.

4. The appointment of the company "PKF HELLAS» Kifisias Avenue 124, Athens, for the audit of the year 01.07.2023 - 30.06.2024.

5. The payment as a dividend of the amount of € 1.268.000, ie € 0.20 per share. Finally, the Board of Directors was authorized to set the date of cut and payment of the dividend and proceed with the relevant announcements.

6. The increase of the share capital by capitalization of part of the reserve of the difference in favor of the amount of € 443.800 with an increase of the nominal value of the share by €0.07.

7. The reduction of the share capital by € 443.800 and the return to the shareholders of €443,800 with a corresponding reduction of the nominal value of the share by € 0.07. The Board of Directors was also authorized to set the date of cut and payment of the return of capital to the beneficiaries and proceed with the appropriate announcements.

8. The amendment of article 5 of the Αrticles of Αssociation with the completion of the following changes in the share capital:

- With the decision of the Ordinary General Meeting of 06.12.2023, the share capital of the company is increased by € 443.800 by capitalizing the reserve from the issuance of premium shares and with a corresponding increase in the nominal value of each share by € 0.07. Thus, the share capital amounts to the amount of € 4.247.800,00 and is divided into 6.340.000 registered shares with a nominal value of € 0.67 per share.

- With the decision of the Ordinary General Meeting of 06.12.2023, the share capital of the company is reduced by € 443.800 with a return of cash to the shareholders of € 443.800 with a reduction of the nominal value of the share by € 0.07. Thus the share capital amounts to €3.804.000,00 and is divided into 6.340.000 registered shares with a nominal value of € 0.60 per share.

9. Presentation of the Audit Committee's Activity Report for the period 07/01/2022 - 06/30/2023.

10. Presentation of the Annual Report of the Independent Non-Executive Members of the Board of Directors.