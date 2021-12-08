Philippos Nakas S A : ELECTION OF REMUNERATION & NOMINATIONS COMMITTEE

The Board of Directors of the company at the meeting of December 7, 2021 unanimously elected the Remuneration and Nominations Committee which consists of the following members:

Stelios Vasilakis of Dimitriou, Non-executive member of the Board

Angeliki Kamberi of Christoforos, Independent non-executive member of the Board

Dimitris Tsapogas, son of Ioannis, Independent non-executive member of the Board.

The term of office of the Remuneration and Nominations Committee is five years and ends on December 7, 2026.