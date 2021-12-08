Philippos Nakas S A : ELECTION OF REMUNERATION & NOMINATIONS COMMITTEE
The Board of Directors of the company at the meeting of December 7, 2021 unanimously elected the Remuneration and Nominations Committee which consists of the following members:
Stelios Vasilakis of Dimitriou, Non-executive member of the Board
Angeliki Kamberi of Christoforos, Independent non-executive member of the Board
Dimitris Tsapogas, son of Ioannis, Independent non-executive member of the Board.
The term of office of the Remuneration and Nominations Committee is five years and ends on December 7, 2026.
Philippos Nakas SA published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2021 11:21:05 UTC.
