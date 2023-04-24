ADRs End Mostly Lower, Royal Philips and NaaS Technology Trade Actively

By Sabela Ojea

International stocks trading in New York closed mostly lower on Monday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell 0.1% to 152.55. The European index rose 0.2% to 153.01, the Asian index declined 0.8% to 166.90, the Latin American index climbed 0.8% to 185.97 and the emerging markets index dropped 0.8% to 277.35.

ADRs of Royal Philips NV on Monday jumped 14% to $21.72 after the Dutch health-technology company reported a rise in sales and adjusted Ebita for the first quarter, beating market expectations, and said it was confident for its plan for 2023 despite current uncertainties.

ADRs of NaaS Technology Inc. surged 21% to $11.41 after the China-based, electric vehicle charging services company said it sees at least a five-fold increase in revenue for the current fiscal year.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-24-23 1944ET