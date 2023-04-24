Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Philips NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHIA   NL0000009538

PHILIPS NV

(PHIA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:39:22 2023-04-24 am EDT
19.73 EUR   +13.77%
05:44pADRs End Mostly Lower, Royal Philips and NaaS Technology Trade Actively
DJ
03:59pSector Update: Health Care Stocks Rising Late Monday Afternoon
MT
02:07pSector Update: Health Care Stocks Rising in Afternoon Trading
MT
ADRs End Mostly Lower, Royal Philips and NaaS Technology Trade Actively

04/24/2023 | 05:44pm EDT
By Sabela Ojea


International stocks trading in New York closed mostly lower on Monday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell 0.1% to 152.55. The European index rose 0.2% to 153.01, the Asian index declined 0.8% to 166.90, the Latin American index climbed 0.8% to 185.97 and the emerging markets index dropped 0.8% to 277.35.

ADRs of Royal Philips NV on Monday jumped 14% to $21.72 after the Dutch health-technology company reported a rise in sales and adjusted Ebita for the first quarter, beating market expectations, and said it was confident for its plan for 2023 despite current uncertainties.

ADRs of NaaS Technology Inc. surged 21% to $11.41 after the China-based, electric vehicle charging services company said it sees at least a five-fold increase in revenue for the current fiscal year.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-24-23 1944ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NAAS TECHNOLOGY INC. 21.38% 11.41 Delayed Quote.193.32%
PHILIPS NV 13.77% 19.726 Real-time Quote.40.86%
Financials
Sales 2023 18 375 M 20 259 M 20 259 M
Net income 2023 300 M 331 M 331 M
Net Debt 2023 4 798 M 5 290 M 5 290 M
P/E ratio 2023 62,8x
Yield 2023 4,72%
Capitalization 17 388 M 19 171 M 19 171 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
EV / Sales 2024 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 77 233
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart PHILIPS NV
Duration : Period :
Philips NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILIPS NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 19,73 €
Average target price 15,82 €
Spread / Average Target -19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roy Jakobs President & Chief Executive Officer
Abhijit Bhattacharya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Feike Sijbesma Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Kimpen Chief Medical Officer
Shez Partovi Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILIPS NV23.81%16 778
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC3.81%220 496
DANAHER CORPORATION-4.75%184 325
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.13.14%105 197
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION10.46%73 462
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG19.50%68 621
