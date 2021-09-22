Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  Philips NV
  News
  Summary
    PHIA   NL0000009538

PHILIPS NV

(PHIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BigMedilytics: transforming healthcare in Europe with Big Data and AI

09/22/2021 | 04:12am EDT
Big opportunities come with equally big challenges. That is definitely the case when it comes to using Big Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare. We are only just beginning to imagine what will be possible in 5, 10 or 30 years from now thanks to Big Data and AI - from prevention to improved diagnostics, to personalized treatments and more efficient workflows.

While the technologies are maturing and more innovations find their way into clinical practice, the challenges that come with Big Data and AI are also becoming clearer. They are not only technological, but also involve legal, and ethical issues. A holistic approach is therefore required that goes beyond the technological aspects.

How can the European healthcare sector, which is already relatively fragmented, be transformed to leverage solutions based on Big Data and AI in a holistic way?

Over the past three years, 35 players in the healthcare industry worked together on 12 real-life Big Data and AI pilots across Europe in a variety of healthcare settings.

The results and main findings of this EU-funded project, called BigMedilytics, were presented during a closing event co-hosted by Philips, one of the key project participants.

Disclaimer

Royal Philips NV published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 08:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on PHILIPS NV
Financials
Sales 2021 17 769 M 20 836 M 20 836 M
Net income 2021 1 346 M 1 579 M 1 579 M
Net Debt 2021 3 987 M 4 675 M 4 675 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,9x
Yield 2021 2,29%
Capitalization 36 459 M 42 722 M 42 751 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,28x
EV / Sales 2022 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 77 084
Free-Float 99,4%
Technical analysis trends PHILIPS NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 39,95 €
Average target price 50,07 €
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frans van Houten Chief Executive Officer
Abhijit Bhattacharya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Feike Sijbesma Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Kimpen Chief Medical Officer
Sophie Bechu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILIPS NV-8.76%42 722
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC26.71%234 887
DANAHER CORPORATION45.90%231 803
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.23.95%120 661
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG43.02%78 963
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION29.33%73 864