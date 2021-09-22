BigMedilytics: transforming healthcare in Europe with Big Data and AI

Big opportunities come with equally big challenges. That is definitely the case when it comes to using Big Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare. We are only just beginning to imagine what will be possible in 5, 10 or 30 years from now thanks to Big Data and AI - from prevention to improved diagnostics, to personalized treatments and more efficient workflows.

While the technologies are maturing and more innovations find their way into clinical practice, the challenges that come with Big Data and AI are also becoming clearer. They are not only technological, but also involve legal, and ethical issues. A holistic approach is therefore required that goes beyond the technological aspects.

How can the European healthcare sector, which is already relatively fragmented, be transformed to leverage solutions based on Big Data and AI in a holistic way?

Over the past three years, 35 players in the healthcare industry worked together on 12 real-life Big Data and AI pilots across Europe in a variety of healthcare settings.

The results and main findings of this EU-funded project, called BigMedilytics, were presented during a closing event co-hosted by Philips, one of the key project participants.

