European shares rise amid global relief after Powell comments

Jan 12 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Wednesday, taking
cues from overnight gains on Wall Street after U.S. Federal
Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sounded less hawkish than expected
in a Congressional testimony.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5% as of
0813 GMT, tracking global stocks, as Powell said the U.S.
economy was ready for the start of tighter monetary policy but
it may take several months to make a decision on running down
the Fed's $9 trillion balance sheet.
Miners led gains, advancing 2% after factory gate
inflation data showed more room for policy easing in China,
while tech stocks rose for the second straight session.
Dutch firm Philips plunged 11.1% after saying it
expects fourth-quarter core profit to drop around 40%, hit by a
global shortage of parts and a recall of ventilators.
French cloud computing company OVHcloud climbed
4.2% following a 13.9% rise in first-quarter revenue and said it
was on track to achieve its full-year objectives.
