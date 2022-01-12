Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Philips NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHIA   NL0000009538

PHILIPS NV

(PHIA)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 01/12 03:42:56 am
30.065 EUR   -11.05%
03:36aPHILIPS NV : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
03:28aPHILIPS NV : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
03:02aEuropean shares rise amid global relief after Powell comments
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

European shares rise amid global relief after Powell comments

01/12/2022 | 03:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

Jan 12 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Wednesday, taking cues from overnight gains on Wall Street after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sounded less hawkish than expected in a Congressional testimony.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5% as of 0813 GMT, tracking global stocks, as Powell said the U.S. economy was ready for the start of tighter monetary policy but it may take several months to make a decision on running down the Fed's $9 trillion balance sheet.

Miners led gains, advancing 2% after factory gate inflation data showed more room for policy easing in China, while tech stocks rose for the second straight session.

Dutch firm Philips plunged 11.1% after saying it expects fourth-quarter core profit to drop around 40%, hit by a global shortage of parts and a recall of ventilators.

French cloud computing company OVHcloud climbed 4.2% following a 13.9% rise in first-quarter revenue and said it was on track to achieve its full-year objectives. (Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
OVH GROUPE 3.74% 25.47 Real-time Quote.-3.68%
PHILIPS NV -11.17% 30.065 Real-time Quote.3.16%
S&P 500 0.92% 4713.07 Delayed Quote.-2.01%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.39% 1092.52 Delayed Quote.-1.77%
WISDOMTREE CLOUD COMPUTING UCITS ETF - ACC - USD 0.31% 47.28 Delayed Quote.-9.01%
All news about PHILIPS NV
03:36aPHILIPS NV : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
03:28aPHILIPS NV : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
03:02aEuropean shares rise amid global relief after Powell comments
RE
02:39aPhilips warns Q4 sales will be 350 million euros less than forecast
RE
02:18aPhilips Q4 earnings hit by part shortages and ventilator recall
RE
01:44aPhilips 4Q Sales Hurt by Supply-Chain Issues, Customer Equipment Delays
DJ
01:19aPhilips Forecasts FY21 Sales Decline Amid Supply Woes, Recall Impact
MT
01:00aPhilips provides update on its financial performance in Q4 2021
AQ
01/10PHILIPS NV : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
01/10PHILIPS : “Een product circulair maken, dat kan op heel veel verschillende manieren&..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PHILIPS NV
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 17 478 M 19 875 M 19 875 M
Net income 2021 3 556 M 4 044 M 4 044 M
Net Debt 2021 4 294 M 4 883 M 4 883 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,72x
Yield 2021 2,68%
Capitalization 28 957 M 32 902 M 32 930 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,90x
EV / Sales 2022 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 77 084
Free-Float -
Chart PHILIPS NV
Duration : Period :
Philips NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILIPS NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 33,80 €
Average target price 44,68 €
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frans van Houten Chief Executive Officer
Abhijit Bhattacharya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Feike Sijbesma Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Kimpen Chief Medical Officer
Sophie Bechu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILIPS NV3.16%32 902
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.-6.32%244 507
DANAHER CORPORATION-7.20%218 182
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-8.71%117 181
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-6.05%78 817
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-5.87%76 131