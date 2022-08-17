Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Philips NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHIA   NL0000009538

PHILIPS NV

(PHIA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:38 2022-08-17 am EDT
19.15 EUR   -3.72%
11:19aFDA says faulty Philips device reports accelerating as CEO departs
RE
08/16U.S. FDA gets over 48,000 reports of faulty Philips respiratory devices in May-July
RE
08/16GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Walmart, Home Depot, Darktrace, Twitter, Merck...
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FDA says faulty Philips device reports accelerating as CEO departs

08/17/2022 | 11:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Dutch technology company Philips logo is seen at company headquarters in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said reports of faulty Philips ventilators and sleep apnea machines had risen in the past quarter, underlining problems facing the Dutch company, which has just announced plans to replace its CEO.

Philips says it is approximately halfway through a recall of 5.5 million such devices in the United States due to the threat posed by a foam part they contain -- a problem that has alarmed customers, damaged the company's reputation and helped wipe $30 billion off its market capitalisation.

The FDA said on Tuesday it had received 48,000 reports associated with breakdown or suspected breakdown in the foam used in Philips respirators over the three months ending July 31, 2022, more than twice the number of such reports it received between April 2021 and April 2022.

"A wide range of injuries have been reported in these (reports) including cancer, pneumonia, asthma, other respiratory problems, infection, headache, cough, difficulty breathing, dizziness, nodules, and chest pain," the FDA said. The reports are not proof that Philips devices were responsible.

A spokesperson for Philips on Wednesday said the timing of the Aug. 16 FDA update -- the same day that Philips announced longtime CEO Frans van Houten would depart the company -- was coincidental.

Van Houten will be replaced by Roy Jakobs, the Philips executive who is heading the company's recall operation, on Oct. 15.

Spokesman Steve Klink said the increase in reports was due to increased public awareness of the problem after its recall began in June 2021.

"Over the past three months we were still going through what you would call a backlog of the complaints," he said.

"Now we need to work through them and see which are justified and which not."

The FDA ordered Philips in March to notify patients of the recall, saying its communication until then was "inadequate."

Philips has estimated costs of its replacements at around 900 million euros, but that does not include costs from a possible settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice or from consumer injury lawsuits.

Analyst Jos Versteeg of InsingerGilissen said Philips should avoid downplaying FDA concerns and later having to backtrack.

"There's a big chance that it will end up fined, that there will not be big claims. But the point is, you don't want to take the risk," he said.

Analyst Javier Correonero of Morningstar said Philips has a "real credibility issue", citing both the deepening recall problems and the company's July 25 profit warning.

"At this point I think the market has low confidence in management's ability to set financial targets", he said in an email.

Philips' Sleep & Respiratory care made up roughly 10% of company sales of 17.1 billion euros in 2021, according to the company's annual report. It is unable to sell machines to new buyers in affected product lines until the recall is complete.

U.S.-based Resmed Inc, which has 60% of the market for sleep apnea devices, has benefited from the Philips recall, with Citi analysts estimating they will gain 10% market share permanently as a result.

Philips shares were down 1.1% at 19.55 euros on Wednesday, having lost 60% of their value since April 2021.

Philips also makes medical imaging, monitoring and diagnostic equipment, competing with General Electric and Siemens Healthineers.

($1 = 0.9833 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling and Bart Meijer. Additional reporting by Manas Mishra, Michele Gershberg, Juliette Portala; editing by David Evans)

By Toby Sterling and Bart H. Meijer


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -2.13% 79.32 Delayed Quote.-14.18%
MORNINGSTAR, INC. -0.39% 256.68 Delayed Quote.-24.65%
PHILIPS NV -3.72% 19.154 Real-time Quote.-39.28%
RESMED, INC. -0.20% 235.14 Delayed Quote.-9.36%
SIEMENS AG -3.03% 108.64 Delayed Quote.-26.62%
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG -0.63% 50.82 Delayed Quote.-22.30%
All news about PHILIPS NV
11:19aFDA says faulty Philips device reports accelerating as CEO departs
RE
08/16U.S. FDA gets over 48,000 reports of faulty Philips respiratory devices in May-July
RE
08/16GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Walmart, Home Depot, Darktrace, Twitter, Merck...
MS
08/16PHILIPS NV : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/16PHILIPS : Press information - Form 6-K
PU
08/16PHILIPS NV : UBS reiterates its Sell rating
MD
08/16MARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : August 16, 2022
MS
08/16Philips Proposes Roy Jakobs Succeed Frans van Houten as President and CEO
MT
08/16Philips parts ways with CEO in midst of massive recall
RE
08/16Philips Appoints Roy Jakobs as CEO
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PHILIPS NV
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 18 185 M 18 505 M 18 505 M
Net income 2022 525 M 534 M 534 M
Net Debt 2022 4 440 M 4 518 M 4 518 M
P/E ratio 2022 37,3x
Yield 2022 3,59%
Capitalization 17 495 M 17 803 M 17 803 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 78 831
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart PHILIPS NV
Duration : Period :
Philips NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILIPS NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 19,89 €
Average target price 24,58 €
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frans van Houten Chief Executive Officer
Abhijit Bhattacharya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Feike Sijbesma Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Kimpen Chief Medical Officer
Shez Partovi Chief Medical, Innovation & Strategy Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILIPS NV-39.28%17 803
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-9.76%235 900
DANAHER CORPORATION-8.67%218 583
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-34.95%83 460
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-21.05%63 408
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-0.31%60 629