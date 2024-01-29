Philips NV
Equities
PHIA
NL0000009538
Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|After market 11:58:23 am
|20.12 EUR
|-4.44%
|19.97
|-0.74%
|05:46pm
|PHILIPS NV : DZ Bank remains Neutral
|ZD
|05:22pm
|Global markets live: United Airlines, Intel, Bayer, Spotify, Microsoft...
ROYAL PHILIPS : Another beat + guidance upgrade; although markets are worried
October 23, 2023 at 09:52 am EDT
Product recalls, renewed growth, investment in AI. Roy Jakobs, Philips CEO
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-4.60%
|20 949 M $
|+4.72%
|211 B $
|+0.15%
|172 B $
|+11.70%
|132 B $
|+5.47%
|89 554 M $
|-0.80%
|63 015 M $
|-7.43%
|47 915 M $
|-3.11%
|44 420 M $
|-4.86%
|38 381 M $
|-4.89%
|33 301 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Philips NV - Euronext Amsterdam
- News Philips NV
- PHILIPS NV : DZ Bank remains Neutral