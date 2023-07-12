PHILIPS NV : Goldman Sachs raises its recommendation from Sell to Buy
Today at 03:13 am
Goldman Sachs increases his rating from Sell to Buy. The target price continues to be set at EUR 28.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 03:57:19 2023-07-12 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|20.32 EUR
|+3.01%
|+2.92%
|+51.58%
