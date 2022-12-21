Advanced search
    PHIA   NL0000009538

PHILIPS NV

(PHIA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  07:28 2022-12-21 am EST
12.96 EUR   +4.51%
07:04aPHILIPS NV : JP Morgan gives a Sell rating
MD
04:58aPHILIPS NV : Jefferies keeps a Sell rating
MD
04:57aEuropean shares climb as upbeat Nike results lift Adidas, Puma
RE
PHILIPS NV : JP Morgan gives a Sell rating

12/21/2022 | 07:04am EST
JP Morgan reiterate its Sell rating. The target price continues to be set at EUR 10.90.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 17 378 M 18 468 M 18 468 M
Net income 2022 -1 483 M -1 576 M -1 576 M
Net Debt 2022 5 815 M 6 180 M 6 180 M
P/E ratio 2022 -9,32x
Yield 2022 6,50%
Capitalization 10 982 M 11 670 M 11 670 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 78 831
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart PHILIPS NV
Philips NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PHILIPS NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 12,40 €
Average target price 15,82 €
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roy Jakobs President & Chief Executive Officer
Abhijit Bhattacharya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Feike Sijbesma Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Kimpen Chief Medical Officer
Shez Partovi Chief Medical, Innovation & Strategy Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILIPS NV-62.14%11 670
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-20.54%208 254
DANAHER CORPORATION-22.31%186 067
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-27.36%92 516
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION7.82%65 657
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-31.22%53 852