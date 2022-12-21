PHILIPS NV : JP Morgan gives a Sell rating

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 17 378 M 18 468 M 18 468 M Net income 2022 -1 483 M -1 576 M -1 576 M Net Debt 2022 5 815 M 6 180 M 6 180 M P/E ratio 2022 -9,32x Yield 2022 6,50% Capitalization 10 982 M 11 670 M 11 670 M EV / Sales 2022 0,97x EV / Sales 2023 0,93x Nbr of Employees 78 831 Free-Float 99,4% Chart PHILIPS NV Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends PHILIPS NV Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 17 Last Close Price 12,40 € Average target price 15,82 € Spread / Average Target 27,5% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Roy Jakobs President & Chief Executive Officer Abhijit Bhattacharya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President Feike Sijbesma Chairman-Supervisory Board Jan Kimpen Chief Medical Officer Shez Partovi Chief Medical, Innovation & Strategy Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) PHILIPS NV -62.14% 11 670 THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC -20.54% 208 254 DANAHER CORPORATION -22.31% 186 067 INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC. -27.36% 92 516 BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION 7.82% 65 657 SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG -31.22% 53 852