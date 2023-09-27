PHILIPS NV : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
September 27, 2023 at 12:17 pm EDT
JP Morgan reiterate its Sell rating. The target price remains unchanged at EUR 15.50.
|
Real-time
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|19.33 EUR
|-0.75%
|-2.88%
|+44.23%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+44.23%
|18 954 M $
|-34.84%
|20 406 M $
|-6.96%
|17 121 M $
|-29.09%
|21 062 M $
|-15.73%
|16 483 M $
|-21.22%
|15 842 M $
|-22.41%
|13 522 M $
|-10.62%
|9 009 M $
|+14.10%
|30 115 M $
|-31.35%
|7 584 M $