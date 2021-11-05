Periodic update on transaction details related to Philips' share repurchases
11/05/2021 | 06:14am EDT
Nov 05, 2021
Periodic update on transaction details related to Philips' share repurchases
Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) today reported that in the period from October 29, 2021 up to and including November 4, 2021 a total of 1,620,558 of its own common shares were repurchased, with a weighted average purchase price of EUR 40.81. These repurchases were made under the repurchase program for capital reduction purposes, which was announced on July 26, 2021. Since the start of the program, Philips also entered into a number of forward transactions, with settlement dates in 2022, 2023 and 2024. Further details can be found via this link.
About Royal Philips
Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum - from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2020 sales of EUR 17.3 billion and employs approximately 78,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.
Royal Philips NV published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 10:13:10 UTC.