  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Philips NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHIA   NL0000009538

PHILIPS NV

(PHIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Philips 3Q Sales Missed Market Views, Fiscal Year Comparable Sales Expected to Grow Slightly -- Update

10/17/2021 | 11:46pm EDT
By Sabela Ojea

Koninklijke Philips NV reported on Monday a significant rise in net profit for the third quarter but suffered a decline in sales for the period, which also missed market views.

The Dutch medical-technology group said its results were hit by supply-chain issues, which led to longer lead times to convert its strong order book to revenue during the period.

The company, which now expects to report low-single-digit comparable sales growth with a modest adjusted Ebita margin improvement for the full year, said these supply-chain challenges are expected to continue in the fourth quarter.

Philips posted a net profit from continuing operations of 2.98 billion euros ($3.46 billion) compared with EUR340 million for the same period a year earlier. It was expected to decline to EUR236 million, taken from the company's compiled consensus.

The company's net profit result was mainly driven by the sale of its Domestic Appliances business, it said.

"With this, we concluded our major divestments, allowing us to focus fully on extending our leadership in health technology and continuing our transformation into a solutions company," Chief Executive Frans van Houten said.

Quarterly sales decreased to EUR4.16 billion from EUR4.98 billion for the year earlier period, when they were expected to reach EUR4.18 billion, according to the company's compiled consensus.

Comparable sales fell 7.6%, Philips said.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization margin for the third quarter was 12.3%, the company said.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-18-21 0146ET

Financials
Sales 2021 17 679 M 20 477 M 20 477 M
Net income 2021 1 329 M 1 539 M 1 539 M
Net Debt 2021 4 251 M 4 924 M 4 924 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,0x
Yield 2021 2,34%
Capitalization 35 067 M 40 681 M 40 618 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,22x
EV / Sales 2022 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 77 084
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart PHILIPS NV
Duration : Period :
Philips NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILIPS NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 38,42 €
Average target price 47,96 €
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frans van Houten Chief Executive Officer
Abhijit Bhattacharya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Feike Sijbesma Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Kimpen Chief Medical Officer
Sophie Bechu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILIPS NV-12.24%40 681
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC25.04%229 123
DANAHER CORPORATION35.67%215 155
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.21.56%118 336
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG36.59%74 615
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-11.26%71 419