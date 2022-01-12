Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Philips NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHIA   NL0000009538

PHILIPS NV

(PHIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Philips 4Q Sales Hurt by Supply-Chain Issues, Customer Equipment Delays

01/12/2022 | 01:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Ian Walker

Koninklijke Philips NV said Wednesday that sales for the last quarter of the year were below its expectations, blaming global supply-chain shortages and the postponement of customer equipment installations.

The Dutch health-technology group said group sales for the fourth quarter of 2021 are expected to be about 4.9 billion euros ($5.57 billion), around EUR350 million below the company's previous expectations. For the year, sales are now expected to fall 1% on a comparable basis to EUR17.2 billion.

Group adjusted earnings before interest taxes and amortization--one of the company's preferred metrics, which strips out exceptional and other one-off items--is expected to be EUR650 million, making EUR2.1 billion for the year.

Philips said it expects to book EUR420 million of charges for the quarter, a rise of EUR315 million from previous estimates.

Still, the company said its comparable order intake grew 4% in the fourth quarter with double-digit-growth in the diagnosis & treatment businesses.

"We are closely working with suppliers and governments to address the shortages in the healthcare supply chain and ensure they recognize the importance of prioritizing life-saving medical equipment," Chief Executive Frans van Houten said.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-22 0144ET

All news about PHILIPS NV
01:44aPhilips 4Q Sales Hurt by Supply-Chain Issues, Customer Equipment Delays
DJ
01:41aPhilips Q4 earnings hit by part shortages and ventilator recall
RE
01:19aPhilips Forecasts FY21 Sales Decline Amid Supply Woes, Recall Impact
MT
01:00aPhilips provides update on its financial performance in Q4 2021
AQ
01/10PHILIPS NV : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
01/10PHILIPS : “Een product circulair maken, dat kan op heel veel verschillende manieren&..
PU
01/07PHILIPS NV : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
01/07PHILIPS : Periodic update on transaction details related to Philips' share repurchases
PU
01/04PHILIPS NV : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01/04PHILIPS NV : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PHILIPS NV
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 17 478 M 19 875 M 19 875 M
Net income 2021 3 556 M 4 044 M 4 044 M
Net Debt 2021 4 294 M 4 883 M 4 883 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,72x
Yield 2021 2,68%
Capitalization 28 957 M 32 902 M 32 930 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,90x
EV / Sales 2022 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 77 084
Free-Float -
Chart PHILIPS NV
Duration : Period :
Philips NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILIPS NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 33,80 €
Average target price 44,68 €
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frans van Houten Chief Executive Officer
Abhijit Bhattacharya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Feike Sijbesma Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Kimpen Chief Medical Officer
Sophie Bechu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILIPS NV3.16%32 902
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.-7.01%246 296
DANAHER CORPORATION-7.20%216 538
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-8.71%116 291
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-6.05%77 474
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-5.87%74 995