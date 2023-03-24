Philips : Agenda with explanatory notes AGM 2023

Remuneration Report 2022 and further context

It is proposed to cast a favourable advisory vote in respect of the Remuneration Report 2022, which was drawn up by the Supervisory Board (as prepared by its Remuneration Committee). In his accompanying letter to Philips' stakeholders, the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee explains that the Committee has been very mindful of the shareholder sentiment and the advisory vote regarding the 2021 Remuneration Report cast at the AGM 2022. The Remuneration Committee reported on how it reached out to the company's shareholders immediately after the AGM 2022, and how the feedback received from shareholders in the second half of 2022 has been addressed. Please refer to the letter of the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and the Remuneration Report 2022, starting on pages 116 and 117, respectively, of the Annual Report 2022.

Upon request and considering questions and comments the company received in connection with the CEO succession and the remuneration of the Board of Management and the former CEO, as described in the Remuneration Report 2022, some further context is given below.

Accelerated CEO succession in the best interest of the company and its stakeholders

On August 16, 2022, the company announced the accelerated CEO succession and promptly convened an Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders that took place on September 30, 2022, during which Roy Jakobs was appointed as successor of former CEO Frans van Houten, as per October 15, 2022.

The priority of the Supervisory Board was to propose a new CEO for an accelerated CEO transition. To facilitate the CEO succession which the Supervisory Board deemed in the best interest of the company and its stakeholders, the company entered into a termination of the service agreement with the former CEO as communicated on August 16, 2022.

Termination in line with the 2019 services agreement and Corporate Governance Code

The termination agreement is made in line with the conditions of the services agreement that was concluded with the former CEO in 2018 and has since been published on the company's website and endorsed by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in connection with the former CEO's re-appointment on May 9, 2019.

In line with the Dutch Corporate Governance Code, the services agreement stipulates that upon termination, the former CEO is entitled to one time his annual base salary. The services agreement further determines that it ends six months after the end of the month in which the former CEO steps down, which is April 30, 2023. Given that the company is required to continue to pay the former CEO until such date, it has been agreed that he remains available for advisory services, in particular to address potential inquiries relating to his tenure. Since he stepped down, the former CEO has not been involved in the management of the company.

Variable compensation: long term incentive

The long-term variable incentive grant of the former CEO over 2020 will vest in accordance with the company performance, which resulted in an 18% vesting based on the company's ESG performance over the 2020-2022 period. The financial targets (TSR and EPS) did not result in any vesting.

The former CEO's LTI grants with a vesting date after April 30, 2023 (granted in 2021 and 2022) will continue to vest at their regular vesting dates (April 30, 2024, and April 29, 2025, respectively) subject to the predetermined performance conditions. These LTI grants will continue to vest given that decisions made by the company and its CEO in the past, are still expected to influence performance of the company in the years that these LTI's will vest.