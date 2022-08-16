Philips Appoints Roy Jakobs as CEO

By Michael Susin

Royal Philips NV said Tuesday that it has appointed Roy Jakobs as chief executive officer with effect from Oct. 15.

The Dutch health-technology company said current CEO Frans van Houten, who is serving his third term, will act as the company's advisor and support the transition until April 30.

"Roy Jakobs has been successful in turning around businesses in customer-focused growth organizations and has effectively strengthened the company's connected care portfolio through successful acquisitions across hospital and ambulatory care settings," the company said.

