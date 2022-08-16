Log in
    PHIA   NL0000009538

PHILIPS NV

(PHIA)
  Report
16:25 15/08/2022 BST
19.50 EUR   +0.38%
07:36aPhilips CEO Van Houten to leave in October
RE
07:31aPhilips Appoints Roy Jakobs as CEO
DJ
07:28aPhilips Proposes New President/CEO
MT
Philips Appoints Roy Jakobs as CEO

08/16/2022 | 07:31am BST
By Michael Susin


Royal Philips NV said Tuesday that it has appointed Roy Jakobs as chief executive officer with effect from Oct. 15.

The Dutch health-technology company said current CEO Frans van Houten, who is serving his third term, will act as the company's advisor and support the transition until April 30.

"Roy Jakobs has been successful in turning around businesses in customer-focused growth organizations and has effectively strengthened the company's connected care portfolio through successful acquisitions across hospital and ambulatory care settings," the company said.


Write to Michael Susin at michael.susin@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-16-22 0230ET

Financials
Sales 2022 18 185 M 18 516 M 15 332 M
Net income 2022 525 M 535 M 443 M
Net Debt 2022 4 440 M 4 521 M 3 744 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,5x
Yield 2022 3,66%
Capitalization 17 148 M 17 461 M 14 458 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 78 831
Free-Float 98,4%
Managers and Directors
Frans van Houten Chief Executive Officer
Abhijit Bhattacharya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Feike Sijbesma Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Kimpen Chief Medical Officer
Shez Partovi Chief Medical, Innovation & Strategy Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILIPS NV-40.49%17 461
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-9.40%236 331
DANAHER CORPORATION-8.10%216 597
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-33.69%85 125
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-19.15%64 970
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-0.78%60 600