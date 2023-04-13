Advanced search
    PHIA   NL0000009538

PHILIPS NV

(PHIA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:39:07 2023-04-13 am EDT
16.78 EUR   -1.76%
05:04pPhilips : Aviso aos Acionistas
PU
11:03aPharma Stocks Lead European Equities Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
04/12European Midday Briefing: Attention Focused on U.S. Inflation Data, Fed Minutes
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Philips : Aviso aos Acionistas

04/13/2023 | 05:04pm EDT
Todas as datas estão definidas como DD/MM/AAAA

Kindly be aware that date format is DD/MM/YYYY

AVISO AOS ACIONISTAS

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

DIVIDENDOS EM AÇÕES - TRATAMENTO

STOCK DIVIDEND - PRELIMINARY NOTICE

PRELIMINAR

O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e

Banco B3 S.A, as Depositary and Issuer of the

emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não

Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program (BDR Program)

Patrocinado da Koninklijke Philips NV (Empresa)

of Koninklijke Philips NV (Company), ISIN

código ISIN BRPHGNBDR002, informa que, de

BRPHGNBDR002, hereby informs that, according

acordo com a instituição depositária do ADR da

to the Company's ADR Depositary Institution and

Empresa, e conforme link abaixo, no dia 10/04/2023

with the link below, it was announced, on

foi anunciado que seriam distribuídos o equivalente

10/04/2023, that the Company will conduct a

a EUR 0,85 em ações da Empresa por cada ação

dividend payment, where it will distribute the

detida em custódia, em caráter de dividendos em

equivalent of EUR 0,85 per share, in form of a stock

ação.

dividend.

Ainda segundo o comunicado, a efetivação do

According to the Depositary's Notice, the

pagamento dos dividendos está condicionada a

effectiveness of the above-statedStock Dividend

aprovação em assembleia de acionistas, a ser

is conditioned to shareholders approval, to be

realizada em 09 de maio de 2023.

obtained on the Annual General Meeting on May 9,

2023.

https://tss.gtb.db.com/FileView/Data.aspx?URL=db

https://tss.gtb.db.com/FileView/Data.aspx?URL=db

dr/publication/StockDividend/1538_2023Apr10_17

dr/publication/StockDividend/1538_2023Apr10_17

0123941.pdf

0123941.pdf

Importante salientar que o Banco B3 acompanha

Kindly Notice that Banco B3 tracks this Corporate

este evento corporativo de forma contínua, e

Action continuously and will decide how this event

decidirá a forma e as datas para tratamento no

will be treated in regards of the Brazilian Depositary

programa de BDR. Assim que o dividendo for

Receipt. Once the dividend is approved, and the

aprovado, e decidido como será tratado no BDR,

treatment over the BDRs is decided, it will release a

fará novo comunicado ao mercado.

new Notice to Shareholders.

INFORMAÇÃO PUBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Disclaimer

Royal Philips NV published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 21:03:45 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
