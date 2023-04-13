|
Philips : Aviso aos Acionistas
|
Todas as datas estão definidas como DD/MM/AAAA
|
Kindly be aware that date format is DD/MM/YYYY
|
AVISO AOS ACIONISTAS
|
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
|
DIVIDENDOS EM AÇÕES - TRATAMENTO
|
STOCK DIVIDEND - PRELIMINARY NOTICE
|
PRELIMINAR
|
|
O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e
|
Banco B3 S.A, as Depositary and Issuer of the
|
emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não
|
Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program (BDR Program)
|
Patrocinado da Koninklijke Philips NV (Empresa)
|
of Koninklijke Philips NV (Company), ISIN
|
código ISIN BRPHGNBDR002, informa que, de
|
BRPHGNBDR002, hereby informs that, according
|
acordo com a instituição depositária do ADR da
|
to the Company's ADR Depositary Institution and
|
Empresa, e conforme link abaixo, no dia 10/04/2023
|
with the link below, it was announced, on
|
foi anunciado que seriam distribuídos o equivalente
|
10/04/2023, that the Company will conduct a
|
a EUR 0,85 em ações da Empresa por cada ação
|
dividend payment, where it will distribute the
|
detida em custódia, em caráter de dividendos em
|
equivalent of EUR 0,85 per share, in form of a stock
|
ação.
|
dividend.
|
Importante salientar que o Banco B3 acompanha
|
Kindly Notice that Banco B3 tracks this Corporate
|
este evento corporativo de forma contínua, e
|
Action continuously and will decide how this event
|
decidirá a forma e as datas para tratamento no
|
will be treated in regards of the Brazilian Depositary
|
programa de BDR. Assim que o dividendo for
|
Receipt. Once the dividend is approved, and the
|
aprovado, e decidido como será tratado no BDR,
|
treatment over the BDRs is decided, it will release a
|
fará novo comunicado ao mercado.
|
new Notice to Shareholders.
INFORMAÇÃO PUBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION
Disclaimer
Royal Philips NV published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 21:03:45 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about PHILIPS NV
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on PHILIPS NV
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
18 104 M
20 009 M
20 009 M
|Net income 2023
|
109 M
120 M
120 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
6 063 M
6 701 M
6 701 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|88,0x
|Yield 2023
|5,24%
|
|Capitalization
|
14 791 M
16 348 M
16 348 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,15x
|EV / Sales 2024
|1,08x
|Nbr of Employees
|77 233
|Free-Float
|99,0%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends PHILIPS NV
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|18
|Last Close Price
|16,78 €
|Average target price
|15,82 €
|Spread / Average Target
|-5,74%