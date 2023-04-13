Philips : Aviso aos Acionistas

Financials EUR USD Sales 2023 18 104 M 20 009 M 20 009 M Net income 2023 109 M 120 M 120 M Net Debt 2023 6 063 M 6 701 M 6 701 M P/E ratio 2023 88,0x Yield 2023 5,24% Capitalization 14 791 M 16 348 M 16 348 M EV / Sales 2023 1,15x EV / Sales 2024 1,08x Nbr of Employees 77 233 Free-Float 99,0% Chart PHILIPS NV Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends PHILIPS NV Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 18 Last Close Price 16,78 € Average target price 15,82 € Spread / Average Target -5,74% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Roy Jakobs President & Chief Executive Officer Abhijit Bhattacharya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President Feike Sijbesma Chairman-Supervisory Board Jan Kimpen Chief Medical Officer Shez Partovi Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) PHILIPS NV 21.97% 16 530 THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC 5.20% 223 454 DANAHER CORPORATION -5.85% 182 255 INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC. -0.97% 91 687 BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION 10.46% 73 462 SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG 16.63% 66 982