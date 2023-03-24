Philips : Binding list of nominees AGM 2023

Binding list of nominees

In relation to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Royal Philips) to be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Nominee for re-appointment as member of the Board of Management

In accordance with Article 10, paragraph 2 of the Articles of Association of the company,

the Supervisory Board nominates the following person for re-appointment as member of the Board of Management, at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2023 (which nomination is binding).

Mr A. Bhattacharya (Indian, 1961)

Abhijit Bhattacharya has held the positions of Chief Financial Officer ('CFO') and member of the Board of Management since December 18, 2015. The Supervisory Board, endorsed by the Chief Executive Officer ('CEO'), recommends to the shareholders to re-appoint him as member of the Board of Management for an additional period of two years, with effect from May 9, 2023. Subject to his re-appointment, Mr Bhattacharya will continue to fulfill the role of CFO of Royal Philips.

Since the appointment of the new CEO in October 2022, Philips has made several changes to its organization as well as further improved the company's talent by appointing a new Chief Patient Safety & Quality Officer, a new Chief Market Leader of Philips North America, a new Chief Business Leader of the Connected Care businesses, and the company started a search for a new leader for its Precision Diagnosis businesses. Against this background, the Supervisory Board is pleased that Mr Bhattacharya is willing to add a two-year's term to his tenure as CFO that started in 2015, thereby ensuring continuity and enabling a smooth succession process in parallel.

The Supervisory Board recommends to the shareholders to re-appoint Mr. Bhattacharya as member of the Board of Management with effect from May 9, 2023. He will continue to fulfil the role of Chief Financial Officer of Royal Philips.

In line with the company's Articles of Association and the Dutch Corporate Govenance Code, the term of appointment of Mr Bhattacharya will ultimately expire at the end of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in 2025. The new services agreement (overeenkomst van opdracht) between the company and Mr Bhattacharya (which is subject to his re-appointment), has been published on the company's website.