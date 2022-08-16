Philips CEO Van Houten to leave in October

AMSTERDAM, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Dutch health technology
company Philips on Tuesday unexpectedly announced that
CEO Frans van Houten will be replaced on October 15 with Roy
Jakobs, head of the company's Connected Care businesses.
Philips over the past year has been grappling with the
fallout of a massive recall of ventilators and seen its market
value tumble by around 15 billion euros since June 2021.
"The supervisory board and current Philips CEO Frans van
Houten have agreed that with the end of his third term in sight,
the time is right for the change in leadership," Philips said in
a statement.
An extraordinary general meeting of shareholders will be
held on Sept 30 to appoint Jakobs, who joined the company in
2010, as CEO.
During his run of almost 12 years at the helm of Philips,
Van Houten led the transformation of the once-sprawling
conglomerate into a focused healthcare specialist, spinning off
its lighting and consumer electronics divisions.
Philips now focuses on medical imaging, monitoring and
diagnostic equipment and competes against General Electric
and Siemens Healthineers.
It shocked investors last year by recalling 5.5 million
ventilators used for the treatment of sleep apnea.
Foam used for sound dampening can degrade and emit small
particles that irritate airways, while gases released by the
degrading foam may also be toxic or carry cancer risks, the
company announced at the time.
The recall and repairs, which Philips recently said were
around half complete, is expected to cost around 900 million
euros.
