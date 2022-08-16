Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Philips NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHIA   NL0000009538

PHILIPS NV

(PHIA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-08-15 am EDT
19.50 EUR   +0.38%
02:36aPhilips CEO Van Houten to leave in October
RE
02:31aPhilips Appoints Roy Jakobs as CEO
DJ
02:28aPhilips Proposes New President/CEO
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Philips CEO Van Houten to leave in October

08/16/2022 | 02:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AMSTERDAM, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Dutch health technology company Philips on Tuesday unexpectedly announced that CEO Frans van Houten will be replaced on October 15 with Roy Jakobs, head of the company's Connected Care businesses.

Philips over the past year has been grappling with the fallout of a massive recall of ventilators and seen its market value tumble by around 15 billion euros since June 2021.

"The supervisory board and current Philips CEO Frans van Houten have agreed that with the end of his third term in sight, the time is right for the change in leadership," Philips said in a statement.

An extraordinary general meeting of shareholders will be held on Sept 30 to appoint Jakobs, who joined the company in 2010, as CEO.

During his run of almost 12 years at the helm of Philips, Van Houten led the transformation of the once-sprawling conglomerate into a focused healthcare specialist, spinning off its lighting and consumer electronics divisions.

Philips now focuses on medical imaging, monitoring and diagnostic equipment and competes against General Electric and Siemens Healthineers.

It shocked investors last year by recalling 5.5 million ventilators used for the treatment of sleep apnea.

Foam used for sound dampening can degrade and emit small particles that irritate airways, while gases released by the degrading foam may also be toxic or carry cancer risks, the company announced at the time.

The recall and repairs, which Philips recently said were around half complete, is expected to cost around 900 million euros.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PHILIPS NV 0.38% 19.5 Real-time Quote.-40.49%
SIEMENS AG 0.32% 112.2 Delayed Quote.-26.51%
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG -1.24% 51.02 Delayed Quote.-22.49%
All news about PHILIPS NV
02:36aPhilips CEO Van Houten to leave in October
RE
02:31aPhilips Appoints Roy Jakobs as CEO
DJ
02:28aPhilips Proposes New President/CEO
MT
02:26aFRANS VAN HOUTEN : Philips says CEO Van Houten to leave in October
RE
02:02aPhilips announces CEO succession
GL
02:01aPhilips announces CEO succession
AQ
08/12Vascular experts establish Appropriate Use of Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) in periph..
GL
08/12Vascular experts establish Appropriate Use of Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) in periph..
AQ
07/29Signify sees dimmer profit margins as inflation and supply chains weigh
RE
07/27PHILIPS NV : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PHILIPS NV
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 18 185 M 18 516 M 18 516 M
Net income 2022 525 M 535 M 535 M
Net Debt 2022 4 440 M 4 521 M 4 521 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,5x
Yield 2022 3,66%
Capitalization 17 148 M 17 461 M 17 461 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 78 831
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart PHILIPS NV
Duration : Period :
Philips NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILIPS NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 19,50 €
Average target price 24,58 €
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frans van Houten Chief Executive Officer
Abhijit Bhattacharya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Feike Sijbesma Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Kimpen Chief Medical Officer
Shez Partovi Chief Medical, Innovation & Strategy Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILIPS NV-40.49%17 461
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-9.40%236 331
DANAHER CORPORATION-8.10%216 597
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-33.69%85 125
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-19.15%64 970
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-0.78%60 600