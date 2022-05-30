Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  Philips NV
  News
  Summary
    PHIA   NL0000009538

PHILIPS NV

(PHIA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  05/30 11:35:04 am EDT
24.33 EUR   +2.72%
PHILIPS : Early redemption / Cancellation / Delisting
PU
JPMorgan Downgrades Koninklijke Philips to Underweight From Neutral
MT
Philips Foundation publishes its 2021 Annual Report
GL
Philips : Early redemption / Cancellation / Delisting

05/30/2022 | 03:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

30 May 2022

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (the "Issuer")

(Incorporated as a public limited liability company (naamloze vennootschap) under the laws of the

Netherlands registered at the Dutch Chamber of Commerce with number 17001910)

€500,000,000 0.750 per cent. Notes due 2024 (the "2024 Euro Notes")

(ISIN: XS1815116568)

NOTICE OF MAKE-WHOLE REDEMPTION AMOUNT

The 2024 Euro Notes are constituted by a trust deed dated 2 May 2018 between the Issuer and Citicorp Trustee Company Limited as Trustee (the "Trust Deed"). Reference is made to the terms and conditions of the 2024 Euro Notes (the "Conditions"). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this notice shall have the meanings given to them in the Conditions or the Trust Deed, respectively.

The Issuer hereby gives notice to the holders of the 2024 Euro Notes (of which €275,465,000 in aggregate nominal amount is outstanding) of the Make-Whole Redemption Amount, as detailed below, following the publication by the Issuer on 6 May 2022 of a notice announcing that it had elected to redeem all of the outstanding 2024 Euro Notes pursuant to Condition 6.3 (Redemption at the option of the Issuer) at the Make-Whole Redemption Amount on 6 June 2022.

Each 2024 Euro Note shall be redeemed at the "Make-WholeRedemption Amount" which is an amount equal to the sum of the then current values of the remaining scheduled payments of principal and interest on such 2024 Euro Note (not including any interest accrued on the 2024 Euro Note to, but excluding, the Make-Whole Redemption Date) discounted to the Make-Whole Redemption Date on an annual basis (based on the actual number of days elapsed divided by 365 or (in the case of a leap year) by 366) at the Reference Rate plus 0.10 per cent., plus any interest accrued on the 2024 Euro Note to, but excluding, the Make- Whole Redemption Date.

The Make-Whole Redemption Amount of each 2024 Euro Note of a minimum nominal value of €100,000 has been calculated in accordance with Condition 6.3 and amounts to €100,771.00 plus €72.00 of interest accrued to (but excluding) the Make-Whole Redemption Date.

The Reference Rate has been calculated in accordance with Condition 6.3 and is 0.2423750%, being the average of the quotations given by the Reference Dealers at 11.00 a.m. (Brussels time) on the date hereof of the mid-market annual yield to maturity of the 1.750% Bundesobligationen of the Bundesrepublik Deutschland (Bund) due 15 February 2024 (ISIN: DE0001102333).

Pursuant to Condition 6.6 (Cancellations) all 2024 Euro Notes redeemed will be cancelled.

For further information, holders of the 2024 Euro Notes should contact:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Breitner Center

Amstelplein 2

Amsterdam 1096 BC

Att.: Mr. P. Rekmans

Tel. + 31 6 21215699

Email : paul.rekmans@philips.com

Disclaimer

Royal Philips NV published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 19:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 18 272 M 19 700 M 19 700 M
Net income 2022 806 M 869 M 869 M
Net Debt 2022 4 281 M 4 616 M 4 616 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,6x
Yield 2022 3,75%
Capitalization 21 150 M 22 803 M 22 803 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
EV / Sales 2023 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 78 189
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart PHILIPS NV
Duration : Period :
Philips NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILIPS NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 23,69 €
Average target price 31,67 €
Spread / Average Target 33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frans van Houten Chief Executive Officer
Abhijit Bhattacharya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Feike Sijbesma Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Kimpen Chief Medical Officer
Sophie Bechu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILIPS NV-27.71%22 058
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-14.22%224 053
DANAHER CORPORATION-19.00%190 779
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-36.22%82 258
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-14.49%67 624
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-21.95%62 872