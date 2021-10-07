Philips : Indonesia's Mandaya Hospital Group showcases smart hospital based on Philips innovations in patient-centered care

"Mandaya Royal Hospital Puri is a patient-centric hospital where we strive to provide and deliver not only top-notch clinical care, but also pay attention to the emotional, mental, spiritual, social and financial aspects of the patients," said Dr. Ben Widjaja, MBChB(UK), President Director of Mandaya Royal Hospital Puri. "The Philips technology in this hospital enables us to apply an innovative approach that benefits patients and our doctors, nurses and staff as well."

The hospital includes centers of excellence in cardiovascular care, cancer treatment, and neurological care - covering most of the non-communicable diseases suffered by Indonesians, who often needed to travel overseas to receive treatment.

"It is very exciting to see this high level of Philips technologies and solutions in one facility," commented Pim Preesman, Managing Director of Philips Indonesia. "Mandaya Royal Hospital Puri is a reference hospital that showcases how connected and digitalized health technologies can work to deliver the best healthcare outcomes, while improving patient and staff experience."

For more information on the long-term strategic partnership between Philips and Mandaya Hospital Group can be found here.

