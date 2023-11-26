Royal Philips puts patients and healthcare providers center-stage at #RSNA23, the world?s medical imaging conference. Radiologists are looking for solutions to improve the performance of their departments and help patients with optimized workflows, shorter procedure times and user-friendly operations. With 45% of radiologists reporting symptoms of burnout, Philips?

innovations across diagnostic imaging and enterprise informatics are focused on freeing up time for clinical staff through enhanced workflows and improved efficiency. The new innovations Philips is announcing at #RSNA23 include next generation ultrasound systems that increase diagnostic confidence and workflow efficiency, the world?s first and only mobile MRI system with helium free operations, and new AI-enabled cloud solutions that enhance radiology efficiency and clinical confidence. The company also launched its new ?care means the world?

campaign at the event, highlighting that improving human health and environmental health go hand in hand. BlueSeal MR Mobile, the industry's first and only 1.5T fully sealed magnet, will be showcased in a mobile unit on the show floor at RSNA, delivering patient-centric MRI services where and when needed, using less helium than a non-sealed magnet. With more than 600 systems installed globally, MRI scanners equipped with Philips?

BlueSeal magnet technology have saved more than 1.5 million liters of helium since 2018. With hundreds of BlueSeal magnets in operation worldwide, Philips is now extending this breakthrough technology in a mobile truck, expanding quality access to MRI exams for more patients in more places.