    PHIA   NL0000009538

PHILIPS NV

(PHIA)
Philips : Periodic update on transaction details related to Philips' share repurchases

12/03/2021
Dec 03, 2021
Periodic update on transaction details related to Philips' share repurchases
Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) today reported that in the period from December 1, 2021 up to and including December 2, 2021 a total of 140,000 of its own common shares were repurchased, with a weighted average purchase price of EUR 31.06. These repurchases were made under the repurchase program for capital reduction purposes, which was announced on July 26, 2021. Since the start of the program, Philips also entered into a number of forward transactions, with settlement dates in 2022, 2023 and 2024. Further details can be found via this link.
About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum - from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2020 sales of EUR 17.3 billion and employs approximately 78,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

Disclaimer

Royal Philips NV published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 10:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on PHILIPS NV
Financials
Sales 2021 17 535 M 19 796 M 19 796 M
Net income 2021 3 567 M 4 027 M 4 027 M
Net Debt 2021 4 199 M 4 741 M 4 741 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,08x
Yield 2021 2,92%
Capitalization 27 899 M 31 549 M 31 495 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,83x
EV / Sales 2022 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 77 084
Free-Float 99,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 31,09 €
Average target price 45,15 €
Spread / Average Target 45,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frans van Houten Chief Executive Officer
Abhijit Bhattacharya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Feike Sijbesma Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Kimpen Chief Medical Officer
Sophie Bechu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILIPS NV-29.00%31 549
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC34.43%247 297
DANAHER CORPORATION42.28%225 849
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.20.03%116 931
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG52.50%81 212
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION20.38%68 564