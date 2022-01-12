Log in
    PHIA   NL0000009538

PHILIPS NV

(PHIA)
Philips Q4 earnings hit by part shortages and ventilator recall

01/12/2022 | 01:41am EST
FILE PHOTO: Philips Healthcare headquarters is seen in Best

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch health technology company Philips on Wednesday said it expected fourth-quarter core profit to drop around 40% to about 650 million euros ($739.25 million), hit by a global shortage of electronic components and the fallout of a massive recall of ventilators.

Comparable sales fell 10% on a yearly basis to 4.9 billion euros, Philips said in its profit warning, due to the shortage of parts, a lack of freight capacity and customers postponing their orders.

Sales were around 350 million euros lower than Philips had expected, taking comparable sales over 2021 down 1% - while the company had guided for a small increase.

The supply-chain problems added to the worries over the recall of ventilators, for which Philips said it had taken a new provision of 225 million euros, as more devices needed to be repaired than previously expected.

Philips last year set aside 500 million euros for the operation, as it estimated it would replace up to four million ventilators and respiratory devices worldwide because of a polyurethane foam part that might degrade and become toxic.

Philips shares have lost around a third of their value since the company announced the recall in April last year.

The company will publish full quarterly and yearly results on Jan. 24.

($1 = 0.8793 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 17 478 M 19 875 M 19 875 M
Net income 2021 3 556 M 4 044 M 4 044 M
Net Debt 2021 4 294 M 4 883 M 4 883 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,72x
Yield 2021 2,68%
Capitalization 28 957 M 32 902 M 32 930 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,90x
EV / Sales 2022 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 77 084
Free-Float -
Chart PHILIPS NV
Duration : Period :
Philips NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILIPS NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 33,80 €
Average target price 44,68 €
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frans van Houten Chief Executive Officer
Abhijit Bhattacharya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Feike Sijbesma Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Kimpen Chief Medical Officer
Sophie Bechu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILIPS NV3.16%32 902
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.-7.01%246 296
DANAHER CORPORATION-7.20%216 538
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-8.71%116 291
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-6.05%77 474
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-5.87%74 995