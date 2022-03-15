Philips Receives FDA Clearance for Its Capsule Surveillance

By Michael Susin



Royal Philips NV said Tuesday that its Capsule Surveillance technology has received market clearance from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

The Dutch health-technology company said that the clearance paves the way for deploying the solution across health systems in the U.S., and that it will start distributing it to limited sites in the second quarter.

The company's Capsule Surveillance is a technology that allows clinicians to remotely monitor large numbers of patients "from multiple device types without needing to enter the patient's room", it said.

Shares at 1219 GMT were down 0.28 euros, or 1.0%, at 28.33 euros.

Write to Michael Susin at michael.susin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-22 0842ET