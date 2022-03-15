Log in
    PHIA   NL0000009538

PHILIPS NV

(PHIA)
Philips Receives FDA Clearance for Its Capsule Surveillance

03/15/2022 | 08:43am EDT
By Michael Susin

Royal Philips NV said Tuesday that its Capsule Surveillance technology has received market clearance from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

The Dutch health-technology company said that the clearance paves the way for deploying the solution across health systems in the U.S., and that it will start distributing it to limited sites in the second quarter.

The company's Capsule Surveillance is a technology that allows clinicians to remotely monitor large numbers of patients "from multiple device types without needing to enter the patient's room", it said.

Shares at 1219 GMT were down 0.28 euros, or 1.0%, at 28.33 euros.


Write to Michael Susin at michael.susin@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-22 0842ET

Financials
Sales 2022 18 140 M 19 925 M 19 925 M
Net income 2022 1 127 M 1 237 M 1 237 M
Net Debt 2022 4 263 M 4 683 M 4 683 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,5x
Yield 2022 3,05%
Capitalization 24 876 M 27 325 M 27 325 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,61x
EV / Sales 2023 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 78 189
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart PHILIPS NV
Duration : Period :
Philips NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILIPS NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 28,61 €
Average target price 37,21 €
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frans van Houten Chief Executive Officer
Abhijit Bhattacharya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Feike Sijbesma Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Kimpen Chief Medical Officer
Sophie Bechu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILIPS NV-12.70%27 325
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-19.69%209 632
DANAHER CORPORATION-18.89%190 892
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-26.58%94 756
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-16.71%67 534
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-21.07%63 723