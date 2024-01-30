PHILIPS : UBS maintains sell recommendation after results

UBS reaffirms its 'sell' recommendation on Philips and its price target of 15.4 euros, a target that implies 27% downside potential for the Dutch healthcare technology provider, the day after the publication of its annual results.



Fourth-quarter results missed the EBIT consensus by 3%, and while forecasts for 2024 appeared roughly in line with consensus, they include one-off charges and significant uncertainties", notes the broker.



UBS also sees as a "probable headwind" the consent decree entered into with the US justice system regarding its sleep therapy and respiratory care devices.



