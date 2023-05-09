Advanced search
    PHIA   NL0000009538

PHILIPS NV

(PHIA)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:58 2023-05-09 am EDT
18.95 EUR   -0.46%
Philips : Voting Results and Resolutions AGM 2023
PU
Philips shareholders deal snub to board over 2022 turmoil
RE
Results of Philips' 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
Philips : Voting Results and Resolutions AGM 2023

05/09/2023 | 03:08pm EDT
Voting results and resolutions 2023 AGM Royal Philips

Voting results and summary of the resolutions taken at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Koninklijke Philips N.V. held on May 9, 2023.

On the record date for the 2023 AGM (April 11, 2023) the total number of issued shares in Koninklijke Philips N.V. was 889,315,082 ordinary shares. Considering the number of shares held in treasury, which amounted to 7,792,047 on such record date, the number of voting rights amounted to 881,523,035.

Percentages have been rounded.

Agenda item 2b

The General Meeting of Shareholders adopted the financial statements 2022.

Overview votes

For

649,986,520

99.97%

Against

162,909

0.03%

Abstain

7,049,873

Total shares voted / votes cast

650,149,429

(i.e. excluding abstentions)

73.75% of issued and outstanding share capital

Agenda item 2c

The General Meeting of Shareholders adopted a dividend of EUR 0.85 per common share, in common shares, against retained earnings.

Overview votes

For

649,938,916

99.09%

Against

5,948,361

0.91%

Abstain

1,322,971

Total shares voted / votes cast

655,887,277

(i.e. excluding abstentions)

74.40% of issued and outstanding share capital

page 1 of 6 | Voting results and resolutions 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Agenda item 2d

The General Meeting of Shareholders cast an advisory vote on the approval of the Remuneration Report 2022.

Overview votes

For

609,187,110

94.78%

Against

33,538,726

5.22%

Abstain

14,483,048

Total shares voted / votes cast

642,725,836

(i.e. excluding abstentions)

72.91% of issued and outstanding share capital

Agenda item 2e

The General Meeting of Shareholders discharged the members of the Board of Management.

Overview votes

For

127,865,347

23.58%

Against

414,487,327

76.42%

Abstain

114,860,209

Total shares voted / votes cast

542,352,674

(i.e. excluding abstentions)

61.52% of issued and outstanding share capital

Agenda item 2f

The General Meeting of Shareholders discharged the members of the Supervisory Board.

Overview votes

For

493,875,534

94.80%

Against

27,103,639

5.20%

Abstain

136,233,710

Total shares voted / votes cast

520,979,173

(i.e. excluding abstentions)

59.10% of issued and outstanding share capital

page 2 of 6 | Voting results and resolutions 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Agenda item 3

The General Meeting of Shareholders re-appointed Mr A. Bhattacharya as member of the Board of Management with effect from May 9, 2023.

Overview votes

For

651,068,102

99.30%

Against

4,582,647

0.70%

Abstain

1,557,448

Total shares voted / votes cast

655,650,749

(i.e. excluding abstentions)

74.38% of issued and outstanding share capital

Agenda item 4a

The General Meeting of Shareholders re-appointed Mr D.E.I. Pyott as member of the Supervisory Board with effect from May 9, 2023.

Overview votes

For

617,882,101

94.23%

Against

37,823,788

5.77%

Abstain

1,501,604

Total shares voted / votes cast

655,705,889

(i.e. excluding abstentions)

74.38% of issued and outstanding share capital

Agenda item 4b

The General Meeting of Shareholders re-appointed Ms M.E. Doherty as member of the Supervisory Board with effect from May 9, 2023.

Overview votes

For

636,489,600

97.16%

Against

18,634,683

2.84%

Abstain

2,085,066

Total shares voted / votes cast

655,124,283

(i.e. excluding abstentions)

74.32% of issued and outstanding share capital

page 3 of 6 | Voting results and resolutions 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Agenda item 5

The General Meeting of Shareholders re-appointed Ernst & Young Accountants LLP as the company's auditor for the financial year 2024.

Overview votes

For

654,222,137

99.94%

Against

389,619

0.06%

Abstain

2,593,143

Total shares voted / votes cast

654,611,756

(i.e. excluding abstentions)

74.26% of issued and outstanding share capital

Agenda item 6

The General Meeting of Shareholders appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers Accountants N.V. as the company's auditor for a term of four years starting the financial year 2025.

Overview votes

For

653,786,228

99.88%

Against

802,912

0.12%

Abstain

2,615,111

Total shares voted / votes cast

654,589,140

(i.e. excluding abstentions)

74.26% of issued and outstanding share capital

Agenda item 7a

The General Meeting of Shareholders authorized the Board of Management for a period of 18 months, effective May 9, 2023, as the body which is authorized, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to issue shares or grant rights to acquire shares within the limits laid down in the Articles of Association.

Overview votes

For

631,605,600

96.29%

Against

24,310,221

3.71%

Abstain

1,288,335

Total shares voted / votes cast

655,915,821

(i.e. excluding abstentions)

74.41% of issued and outstanding share capital

page 4 of 6 | Voting results and resolutions 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Agenda item 7b

The General Meeting of Shareholders authorized the Board of Management for a period of 18 months, effective May 9, 2023, as the body which is authorized, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to restrict or exclude the pre-emption rights accruing to shareholders.

Overview votes

For

627,545,528

95.71%

Against

28,108,158

4.29%

Abstain

1,553,129

Total shares voted / votes cast

655,653,686

(i.e. excluding abstentions)

74.38% of issued and outstanding share capital

Agenda item 8

The General Meeting of Shareholders authorized the Board of Management for a period of 18 months, effective May 9, 2023, within the limits of the law and the Articles of Association, to acquire, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, for valuable consideration, on the stock exchange or otherwise, shares in the company at a price between, on the one hand, an amount equal to the par value of the shares and, on the other hand, an amount equal to 110% of the market price of these shares on Euronext Amsterdam; the market price being the average of the highest price on each of the five days of trading prior to the date on which the agreement to acquire the shares is entered into, as shown in the Official Price List of Euronext Amsterdam.

Overview votes

For

636,738,329

97.27%

Against

17,851,213

2.73%

Abstain

2,617,717

Total shares voted / votes cast

654,589,542

(i.e. excluding abstentions)

74.26% of issued and outstanding share capital

page 5 of 6 | Voting results and resolutions 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Disclaimer

Royal Philips NV published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 19:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
