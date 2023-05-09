Philips : Voting Results and Resolutions AGM 2023

Voting results and resolutions 2023 AGM Royal Philips
Voting results and summary of the resolutions taken at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Koninklijke Philips N.V. held on May 9, 2023.
On the record date for the 2023 AGM (April 11, 2023) the total number of issued shares in Koninklijke Philips N.V. was 889,315,082 ordinary shares. Considering the number of shares held in treasury, which amounted to 7,792,047 on such record date, the number of voting rights amounted to 881,523,035.
Percentages have been rounded.
Agenda item 2b
The General Meeting of Shareholders adopted the financial statements 2022.
Overview votes
For
649,986,520
99.97%
Against
162,909
0.03%
Abstain
7,049,873
Total shares voted / votes cast
650,149,429
(i.e. excluding abstentions)
73.75% of issued and outstanding share capital
Agenda item 2c
The General Meeting of Shareholders adopted a dividend of EUR 0.85 per common share, in common shares, against retained earnings.
Overview votes
For
649,938,916
99.09%
Against
5,948,361
0.91%
Abstain
1,322,971
Total shares voted / votes cast
655,887,277
(i.e. excluding abstentions)
74.40% of issued and outstanding share capital
page 1 of 6 | Voting results and resolutions 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Agenda item 2d
The General Meeting of Shareholders cast an advisory vote on the approval of the Remuneration Report 2022.
Overview votes
For
609,187,110
94.78%
Against
33,538,726
5.22%
Abstain
14,483,048
Total shares voted / votes cast
642,725,836
(i.e. excluding abstentions)
72.91% of issued and outstanding share capital
Agenda item 2e
The General Meeting of Shareholders discharged the members of the Board of Management.
Overview votes
For
127,865,347
23.58%
Against
414,487,327
76.42%
Abstain
114,860,209
Total shares voted / votes cast
542,352,674
(i.e. excluding abstentions)
61.52% of issued and outstanding share capital
Agenda item 2f
The General Meeting of Shareholders discharged the members of the Supervisory Board.
Overview votes
For
493,875,534
94.80%
Against
27,103,639
5.20%
Abstain
136,233,710
Total shares voted / votes cast
520,979,173
(i.e. excluding abstentions)
59.10% of issued and outstanding share capital
page 2 of 6 | Voting results and resolutions 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Agenda item 3
The General Meeting of Shareholders re-appointed Mr A. Bhattacharya as member of the Board of Management with effect from May 9, 2023.
Overview votes
For
651,068,102
99.30%
Against
4,582,647
0.70%
Abstain
1,557,448
Total shares voted / votes cast
655,650,749
(i.e. excluding abstentions)
74.38% of issued and outstanding share capital
Agenda item 4a
The General Meeting of Shareholders re-appointed Mr D.E.I. Pyott as member of the Supervisory Board with effect from May 9, 2023.
Overview votes
For
617,882,101
94.23%
Against
37,823,788
5.77%
Abstain
1,501,604
Total shares voted / votes cast
655,705,889
(i.e. excluding abstentions)
74.38% of issued and outstanding share capital
Agenda item 4b
The General Meeting of Shareholders re-appointed Ms M.E. Doherty as member of the Supervisory Board with effect from May 9, 2023.
Overview votes
For
636,489,600
97.16%
Against
18,634,683
2.84%
Abstain
2,085,066
Total shares voted / votes cast
655,124,283
(i.e. excluding abstentions)
74.32% of issued and outstanding share capital
page 3 of 6 | Voting results and resolutions 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Agenda item 5
The General Meeting of Shareholders re-appointed Ernst & Young Accountants LLP as the company's auditor for the financial year 2024.
Overview votes
For
654,222,137
99.94%
Against
389,619
0.06%
Abstain
2,593,143
Total shares voted / votes cast
654,611,756
(i.e. excluding abstentions)
74.26% of issued and outstanding share capital
Agenda item 6
The General Meeting of Shareholders appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers Accountants N.V. as the company's auditor for a term of four years starting the financial year 2025.
Overview votes
For
653,786,228
99.88%
Against
802,912
0.12%
Abstain
2,615,111
Total shares voted / votes cast
654,589,140
(i.e. excluding abstentions)
74.26% of issued and outstanding share capital
Agenda item 7a
The General Meeting of Shareholders authorized the Board of Management for a period of 18 months, effective May 9, 2023, as the body which is authorized, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to issue shares or grant rights to acquire shares within the limits laid down in the Articles of Association.
Overview votes
For
631,605,600
96.29%
Against
24,310,221
3.71%
Abstain
1,288,335
Total shares voted / votes cast
655,915,821
(i.e. excluding abstentions)
74.41% of issued and outstanding share capital
page 4 of 6 | Voting results and resolutions 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Agenda item 7b
The General Meeting of Shareholders authorized the Board of Management for a period of 18 months, effective May 9, 2023, as the body which is authorized, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to restrict or exclude the pre-emption rights accruing to shareholders.
Overview votes
For
627,545,528
95.71%
Against
28,108,158
4.29%
Abstain
1,553,129
Total shares voted / votes cast
655,653,686
(i.e. excluding abstentions)
74.38% of issued and outstanding share capital
Agenda item 8
The General Meeting of Shareholders authorized the Board of Management for a period of 18 months, effective May 9, 2023, within the limits of the law and the Articles of Association, to acquire, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, for valuable consideration, on the stock exchange or otherwise, shares in the company at a price between, on the one hand, an amount equal to the par value of the shares and, on the other hand, an amount equal to 110% of the market price of these shares on Euronext Amsterdam; the market price being the average of the highest price on each of the five days of trading prior to the date on which the agreement to acquire the shares is entered into, as shown in the Official Price List of Euronext Amsterdam.
Overview votes
For
636,738,329
97.27%
Against
17,851,213
2.73%
Abstain
2,617,717
Total shares voted / votes cast
654,589,542
(i.e. excluding abstentions)
74.26% of issued and outstanding share capital
page 5 of 6 | Voting results and resolutions 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders