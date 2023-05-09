Philips : Voting Results and Resolutions AGM 2023

Voting results and resolutions 2023 AGM Royal Philips

Voting results and summary of the resolutions taken at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Koninklijke Philips N.V. held on May 9, 2023.

On the record date for the 2023 AGM (April 11, 2023) the total number of issued shares in Koninklijke Philips N.V. was 889,315,082 ordinary shares. Considering the number of shares held in treasury, which amounted to 7,792,047 on such record date, the number of voting rights amounted to 881,523,035.

Percentages have been rounded.

Agenda item 2b

The General Meeting of Shareholders adopted the financial statements 2022.

Overview votes

For 649,986,520 99.97% Against 162,909 0.03% Abstain 7,049,873 Total shares voted / votes cast 650,149,429 (i.e. excluding abstentions) 73.75% of issued and outstanding share capital

Agenda item 2c

The General Meeting of Shareholders adopted a dividend of EUR 0.85 per common share, in common shares, against retained earnings.

Overview votes