Feb 07, 2023

Philips and Candid partner to offer dental professionals a more effective and efficient orthodontic solution

Collaboration is part of Philips' commitment to being an all-round player in oral healthcare and supports Candid's dedication to provide dental professionals with the support and technology they need to effectively treat patients Partnership is a result of the companies' shared mission to improve the long-term oral healthcare experience for both dental professionals and their patients Collaboration opens the door for offering integrated continuous education for dental professionals



Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and New York, NY, U.S. - Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and Candid Care Co[1], creator of the CandidPro orthodontic platform, today announced their partnership to advance the efficiency and effectiveness of orthodontic care. Philips Sonicare is the number one most often recommended power toothbrush brand among U.S. dental professionals. CandidPro makes clear aligners convenient for doctors and their patients through a category-defining integration of clinical support, industry-leading technology, and white-glove service. The collaboration is designed to provide dental professionals with an extended integrated oral healthcare offering, including orthodontic treatments alongside teeth whitening.



By leveraging Philips Sonicare's 30 years of expertise, its extensive network of dental professionals and its knowledge and resources, Philips will support CandidPro to accelerate the development of its professional network and service platform. Together, the companies will set up continuous education initiatives for dental professionals, highlighting the importance of a total oral care approach; combining orthodontics with periodontic care, restorative and functional care and aesthetic care.



"The importance of healthy teeth and gums is a given, but for many people the confidence that comes from having the smile they want is also an important part of their lives. As part of our commitment to expanding our scope in the oral healthcare space and building on our strong partnership with dental professionals, we are pleased to have found the right partner in CandidPro so we can expand Philips Sonicare's leadership beyond our existing solutions, connecting consumers and professionals to underpin our shared mission to provide the best oral care for patients," said Deeptha Khanna, Chief Business Leader Personal Health at Philips.



Partnering with Philips means providing our CandidPro doctors with a more comprehensive platform that helps them treat more patients and save more time, and drive more efficiency. Nick Greenfield Chief Executive Officer at Candid

"Our goal is to make the highest quality care accessible, approachable, and achievable for dental professionals and their patients by leveraging best-in-class technology and a game-changing approach to partnership. That means more confidence in their treatment plans, more accurate aligners, and more convenient and engaging patient experiences. Partnering with Philips means providing our CandidPro doctors with a more comprehensive platform that helps them treat more patients and save more time, and drive more efficiency" said Nick Greenfield, Chief Executive Officer at Candid.



Celebrating 30 years this year, Philips Sonicare has deep clinical knowledge, a broad oral care offering and a strong network of dental professionals, being the most often recommended power toothbrush brand among dental professionals in the U.S. Philips continuously innovates to help people achieve a higher degree of oral care at home between dental visits. Its latest innovation is its most advanced power toothbrush, the Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige which uses personalized human-led technology to help people always get the best results when brushing.



CandidPro's total orthodontic system makes clear aligners easy for doctors, ensuring they have more control in treating cases and giving them the comprehensive white-glove support they can't get anywhere else. Through CandidPro's category-defining AI-enabled CandidMonitoring™ technology, doctors and patients alike benefit from CandidPro's clinical support and convenient treatment approach.



Together, Philips Sonicare and CandidPro empower dental practitioners to offer their patients straighter, cleaner, healthier smiles via an integrated care journey. This includes the potential for one-click integration of at-home Zoom whitening and CandidPro aligners. The two companies are committed to delivering the best complete oral care solutions to patients, delivered through professional dental services.

[1] Philips owns a minority interest in Candid Care Co.



