Philips: cancellation of almost 4.4 million shares

Philips announces that it has cancelled 4,437,164 of its own shares, bringing the number of shares making up the capital of the medical technology group to just over 939.9 million.



The cancelled shares were acquired as part of the completed 1.5 billion euro share buyback program for capital reduction, which was announced on July 26, 2021", says the Dutch company.



