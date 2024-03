Philips: collaboration with AWS in digital pathologies

Philips has announced an extended collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud services division of Amazon, to 'address the growing need for secure and scalable digital pathology solutions in the cloud'.



The Dutch medical technology group will use AWS HealthImaging to enable AI and research across the healthcare system, advance pathology image analysis and simplify clinical workflows.



