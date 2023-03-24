Philips convenes the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2023

March 24, 2023

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) today announced it has convened the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) 2023 and published the agenda with explanatory notes.

The agenda of the AGM 2023 includes the recommendation of the Supervisory Board, endorsed by Philips’ Chief Executive Officer to the shareholders to re-appoint Abhijit Bhattacharya (Indian, 1961) as member of the Board of Management for an additional period of two years, with effect from May 9, 2023. Mr Bhattacharya has held the positions of Chief Financial Officer and member of the Board of Management since 2015.

Additionally, it will be proposed to the shareholders to re-appoint David Pyott (British/American, 1953) and Liz Doherty (British/Irish, 1957) as members of the Supervisory Board with effect from May 9, 2023. Mr Pyott and Ms Doherty have been members of the Supervisory Board since 2015 and 2019, respectively.

The agenda further includes the proposals to re-appoint EY as the company’s external auditor for a term of one year starting January 1, 2024, and to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as the company’s new external auditor for a term of four years starting January 1, 2025.

Finally, the agenda also includes a number of recurring items, such as the 2022 Remuneration Report as included in the Annual Report 2022, and the proposals to adopt the company’s financial statements and dividend.

The AGM will be held at the Hotel Okura Amsterdam, Ferdinand Bolstraat 333, Amsterdam on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, beginning at 14.00 CET. The complete agenda with explanatory notes, the Annual Report 2022 (which was published on February 21, 2023), the binding nominations, as well as all other documents related to the AGM have been published here .

For further information, please contact:

Ben Zwirs

Philips Global Press Office

Tel.: +31 615213446

E-mail: ben.zwirs@philips.com

Derya Guzel

Philips Investor Relations

Tel.: +31 20 59 77055

E-mail: derya.guzel@philips.com

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips’ patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2022 sales of EUR 17.8 billion and employs approximately 77,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter .

Forward-looking statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Philips and certain of the plans and objectives of Philips with respect to these items. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about the strategy, estimates of sales growth, future EBITA, future developments in Philips’ organic business and the completion of acquisitions and divestments. By their nature, these statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.





