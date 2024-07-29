Philips: higher adjusted EBITA margin in Q2
At 4.5 billion, sales of the Dutch medical technology group were up 2% on a comparable basis, a decline in China having been offset by strength in other markets, while its order intake was up 9% on a comparable basis.
While acknowledging that uncertainties remain, Philips remains confident in its 2025 plan and confirms its 2024 targets of 3-5% comparable sales growth, an adjusted EBITA margin of 11-11.5% and free cash flow of 0.9-1.1 billion.
