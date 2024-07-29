Philips: higher adjusted EBITA margin in Q2

For the second quarter of 2024, Philips reports a one-point improvement in its adjusted EBITA margin to 11.1%, but a negative free cash flow of 64 million euros due to payments related to the settlement of the Respironics litigation in the USA.



At 4.5 billion, sales of the Dutch medical technology group were up 2% on a comparable basis, a decline in China having been offset by strength in other markets, while its order intake was up 9% on a comparable basis.



While acknowledging that uncertainties remain, Philips remains confident in its 2025 plan and confirms its 2024 targets of 3-5% comparable sales growth, an adjusted EBITA margin of 11-11.5% and free cash flow of 0.9-1.1 billion.



