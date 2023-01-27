Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Philips NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHIA   NL0000009538

PHILIPS NV

(PHIA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:39:32 2023-01-26 am EST
15.47 EUR   +0.17%
01/25PHILIPS NV : Receives a Sell rating from UBS
MD
01/24Philips Pregnancy+ Application gets perfect score from Forbes 'Best Pregnancy Apps of 2023'
AQ
01/23EU to aggregate cancer imaging data across bloc in new project
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Philips plans reorganisation and job cuts, Dutch paper reports

01/27/2023 | 02:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Medical equipment maker Philips is planning a reorganisation including further job cuts, to be announced at its fourth quarter earnings Jan. 30, a Dutch newspaper reported on Friday.

Eindhovens Dagblad, based in the city where the company was founded, said Philips plans 1,000 job cuts in the Netherlands alone, citing "sources around the firm".

A spokesperson for Philips declined to comment.

The company announced in October plans to reduce its workforce by 5%, or 4,000, after a recall of respiration devices that has knocked 70% off its share price since mid-2021.

New CEO Roy Jakobs is due to lay out his strategic plan for the company along when it reports earnings on Monday.

Analysts are expecting the company to post fourth-quarter net profit of 140 million euros ($152.2 million), down from 507 million euros in the same period of 2021, Refinitiv data shows.

($1 = 0.9201 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2023
All news about PHILIPS NV
01/25PHILIPS NV : Receives a Sell rating from UBS
MD
01/24Philips Pregnancy+ Application gets perfect score from Forbes 'Best Pregnancy Apps of 2..
AQ
01/23EU to aggregate cancer imaging data across bloc in new project
RE
01/23European Equities Rise as Consumer Confidence Grows
MT
01/23Philips Pregnancy+ Application gets perfect score from Forbes “Best Pregnancy App..
BU
01/23Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Selects Philips to Improve Access to V..
BU
01/23Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Selects Royal Philips to Improve Acces..
CI
01/23EU to aggregate cancer imaging data across bloc in new project
RE
01/23PHILIPS NV : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
MD
01/19Philips and Masimo expand partnership to improve telehealth for patients and clinicians..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PHILIPS NV
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 17 434 M 18 919 M 18 919 M
Net income 2022 -1 496 M -1 624 M -1 624 M
Net Debt 2022 5 931 M 6 436 M 6 436 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,3x
Yield 2022 5,01%
Capitalization 13 700 M 14 867 M 14 867 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 78 831
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart PHILIPS NV
Duration : Period :
Philips NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILIPS NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 15,47 €
Average target price 15,77 €
Spread / Average Target 1,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roy Jakobs President & Chief Executive Officer
Abhijit Bhattacharya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Feike Sijbesma Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Kimpen Chief Medical Officer
Shez Partovi Chief Medical, Innovation & Strategy Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILIPS NV10.50%14 867
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC4.84%226 704
DANAHER CORPORATION0.17%191 506
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-5.58%86 155
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-0.32%66 058
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.7.94%60 813