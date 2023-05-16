Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Philips NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHIA   NL0000009538

PHILIPS NV

(PHIA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:38:26 2023-05-15 am EDT
19.12 EUR   +1.35%
02:03aPhilips provides update on completed set of test results for CPAP/BiPAP sleep therapy devices
GL
02:02aPhilips says tests on 95% of recalled devices show limited risks
RE
02:01aPhilips provides update on completed set of test results for CPAP/BiPAP sleep therapy devices
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Philips provides update on completed set of test results for CPAP/BiPAP sleep therapy devices

05/16/2023 | 02:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 16, 2023

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG; AEX: PHIA), today provides an update on the comprehensive test and research program of its subsidiary Philips Respironics to assess potential health risks related to the polyester-based polyurethane (PE-PUR) sound abatement foam in specific sleep therapy and ventilator devices under the voluntary June 2021 recall notification/field safety notice.*

The risk assessments have now been completed for the CPAP/BiPAP sleep therapy devices under the recall notification/field safety notice* i.e., the first-generation DreamStation, System One and DreamStation Go devices, representing approximately 95% of the registered devices globally. The assessments build on the previous updates in December 2021, June 2022, and December 2022. Additionally, tests and analyses have been completed for first-generation DreamStation devices that have been exposed to ozone cleaning.

The test and research program has been conducted together with five independent, certified testing laboratories, and the results have been reviewed and assessed by third-party qualified experts and Philips Respironics, as well as an external medical panel.

Philips Respironics has provided the summary of the completed set of test results and analyses for the CPAP/BiPAP sleep therapy devices to the FDA and other competent authorities. The FDA is still considering the data and analyses that Philips Respironics has provided and may reach a different conclusion.

The full press release is available here.

*       Voluntary recall notification in the US/field safety notice for the rest of the world.

For media questions, please contact:

Steve Klink
Philips Global Press Office
Tel.: +31 6 10888824
E-mail: steve.klink@philips.com

Elco van Groningen
Philips Global Press Office
Tel.: +31 6 81039584
E-mail: elco.van.groningen@philips.com

About Royal Philips
Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips’ patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2022 sales of EUR 17.8 billion and employs approximately 74,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

Forward-looking statements
This statement contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Philips and certain of the plans and objectives of Philips with respect to these items. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about the strategy, estimates of sales growth, future EBITA, future developments in Philips’ organic business and the completion of acquisitions and divestments. By their nature, these statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements.


Attachment


All news about PHILIPS NV
02:03aPhilips provides update on completed set of test results for CPAP/BiPAP sleep therapy d..
GL
02:02aPhilips says tests on 95% of recalled devices show limited risks
RE
02:01aPhilips provides update on completed set of test results for CPAP/BiPAP sleep therapy d..
AQ
05/15Philips Foundation 2022 Annual Repor : partnering to provide healthcare access to over 26 ..
GL
05/15Philips Foundation 2022 Annual Repor : partnering to provide healthcare access to over 26 ..
AQ
05/15Philips statement on recent settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
AQ
05/12Philips to Pay $62 Million to Settle SEC Claim Company Violated Foreign Corrupt Practic..
MT
05/12Dutch Medical Supplier Philips to Pay More Than $62 Million to Settle FCPA Charges
AQ
05/12Philips to pay $62 mln to resolve charges it violated US law
RE
05/12Philips Fined $62 Million by US SEC in China Bribery Probe
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PHILIPS NV
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 18 261 M 19 853 M 19 853 M
Net income 2023 -121 M -132 M -132 M
Net Debt 2023 6 268 M 6 815 M 6 815 M
P/E ratio 2023 -634x
Yield 2023 4,25%
Capitalization 16 853 M 18 323 M 18 323 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
EV / Sales 2024 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 77 233
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart PHILIPS NV
Duration : Period :
Philips NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILIPS NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 19,12 €
Average target price 17,79 €
Spread / Average Target -6,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roy Jakobs President & Chief Executive Officer
Abhijit Bhattacharya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Feike Sijbesma Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Kimpen Chief Medical Officer
Shez Partovi Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILIPS NV36.52%18 323
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-4.90%201 995
DANAHER CORPORATION-14.35%167 459
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.16.09%107 940
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION16.01%77 176
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG17.27%66 691
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer