Sep 27, 2023

Philips response to recent media articles related to Philips Respironics' voluntary recall notification/field safety notice

Philips had previously responded to ProPublica and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in the US, and NRC in the Netherlands. The articles do not present new facts and we do not agree with the characterizations made in these articles.

Philips' priority is patient safety and quality. We understand how important Philips Respironics' sleep therapy devices and ventilators are to patients that use them. Philips regrets any distress and concern for patients, their families and care providers in this matter, and deeply apologizes for this. Philips acted to protect patient safety by initiating and executing a voluntary recall notification/field safety notice of significant scale. We continue to dedicate all available resources to ensure that patients receive remediated devices.



The remediation of the sleep therapy devices is nearing completion, while the remediation of the affected ventilators is ongoing. Everyone at Philips is committed to achieving and maintaining the highest standards, building on a culture of integrity and compliance.



If you are a patient, business customer or clinician, you can find more information here.

