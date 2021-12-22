Log in
Philips's CavaClear Device Cleared in US by FDA

12/22/2021 | 09:51am EST
By Sabela Ojea

Koninklijke Philips NV said Wednesday that it has received clearance for its removal laser sheath, named CavaClear, from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The Dutch health-technology group said CavaClear is the first and only FDA-cleared solution for advanced inferior vena cava filter removal.

IVC filters are used to treat venous thromboembolism, in which blood clots form in the deep veins of the leg and groin, and can travel through the circulatory system, the company said.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-22-21 0951ET

