Philips: strategic partnership with smartQare

Philips today announced a strategic partnership to integrate smartQare's advanced solution, viQtor, with Philips' clinical patient monitoring platforms.



The collaboration aims to enable the next generation of continuous patient monitoring inside and outside the hospital, starting in Europe.



With staff shortages, an aging population and rising healthcare costs, the healthcare community is being forced to do more with less.



"Thanks to wearable biosensors, continuous monitoring has emerged as a solution to these challenges, helping to reduce staff workload and patient length of stay," Philips says.



"By opening up our world-class monitoring platform to other companies like smartQare, we can create a patient monitoring ecosystem that gives providers back their time to work on what matters and care for their patients with confidence," added Christoph Pedain, Head of Inpatient Monitoring at Philips.





