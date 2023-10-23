Stock PHIA PHILIPS NV
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : Philips NV

Philips NV

Equities

PHIA

NL0000009538

Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology

Real-time Euronext Amsterdam
Other stock markets
 10:03:08 2023-10-23 am EDT 		Intraday chart for Philips NV 5-day change 1st Jan Change
17.60 EUR +1.16% -2.62% +31.28%
03:52pm ROYAL PHILIPS : Another beat + guidance upgrade; although markets are worried Alphavalue
12:24pm PHILIPS NV : UBS keeps a Sell rating ZD
This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Philips NV

ROYAL PHILIPS : Another beat + guidance upgrade; although markets are worried Alphavalue
PHILIPS NV : UBS keeps a Sell rating ZD
Middle East conflict weighs on European stocks at start of busy week RE
PHILIPS NV : Bernstein gives a Neutral rating ZD
Transcript : Koninklijke Philips N.V., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 23, 2023 CI
PHILIPS NV : Jefferies reiterates its Sell rating ZD
PHILIPS NV : JP Morgan keeps a Sell rating ZD
Royal Philips Reports Higher Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Sales MT
European shares steady, but geopolitical tensions weigh RE
Philips Turns to Q3 Attributable Profit; Sales Up MT
EMEA Morning Briefing : Investors Fret Over Treasury Yields, Mideast Tensions DJ
Philips CEO: China business, supply chain undergoing major changes RE
Royal Philips Wraps Up Carbon Emissions Impact Review for Finland’s Tampere Heart Hospital MT
Philips Supports Tampere Heart Hospital in Finland to Decarbonize its Clinical Operations CI
PHILIPS NV : Sell rating from UBS ZD
Philips Enters Two-year Collaboration with World Stroke Organization MT
Royal Philips and World Stroke Organization Partner to Improve Access to High-Quality Stroke Care CI
Royal Philips Launches Interoperability Capabilities for Patient Health Monitoring Systems MT
PHILIPS NV : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs ZD
Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Advancing in Late Afternoon Trading MT
Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Higher in Afternoon Trading MT
Sector Update: Health Care MT
Philips US-Listed Shares Decline After FDA Requires Additional Testing on Recalled Sleep Devices MT
US FDA still not satisfied with Philips recall; stock falls over 9% RE
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Rise Friday But End Week Lower MT

Chart Philips NV

Chart Philips NV
More charts

Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. The group leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Koninklijke Philips N.V. is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care.
Sector
Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology
Calendar
04:00am - Q3 2023 Earnings Call
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Philips NV

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
17.40EUR
Average target price
19.50EUR
Spread / Average Target
+12.06%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
PHILIPS NV Stock Philips NV
+31.05% 16 955 M $
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC Stock Thermo Fisher Scientific
-16.01% 182 B $
DANAHER CORPORATION Stock Danaher Corporation
-22.67% 152 B $
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC. Stock Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
+2.88% 93 971 M $
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION Stock Boston Scientific Corporation
+8.58% 73 284 M $
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG Stock Siemens Healthineers AG
-0.39% 54 541 M $
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. Stock Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
-18.54% 42 551 M $
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION Stock Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
-6.86% 42 238 M $
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Stock Agilent Technologies, Inc.
-27.66% 31 959 M $
GE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES INC. Stock GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.
+9.14% 29 132 M $
Other Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology
  1. Markets
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Philips NV - Euronext Amsterdam
  4. News
  5. Royal Philips : Another beat + guidance upgrade; although markets are worried
Secure and Increase the Performance of your Investments with our Team of Experts at your Side
Securing my Investments
fermer