PHIA
NL0000009538
Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology
|17.60 EUR
|+1.16%
|-2.62%
|+31.28%
|03:52pm
ROYAL PHILIPS : Another beat + guidance upgrade; although markets are worried
|12:24pm
PHILIPS NV : UBS keeps a Sell rating
|ZD
Koninklijke Philips N.V. is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. The group leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Koninklijke Philips N.V. is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care.
Q3 2023 Earnings Call
Product recalls, renewed growth, investment in AI. Roy Jakobs, Philips CEO
September 29, 2023 at 10:33 am EDT
B
17
Last Close Price
17.40EUR
Average target price
19.50EUR
Spread / Average Target
+12.06%
