Security PHIA

PHILIPS NV

Equities PHIA NL0000009538

Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 07:30:05 2023-09-08 am EDT
19.43 EUR -2.62% -4.85% +44.94%
01:18pm ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips' attractiveness reiterated Alphavalue
Sep. 07 Royal Philips Settles US Economic Loss Claims Over Respiratory Devices Recall MT

ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips' attractiveness reiterated

Today at 07:18 am

Latest news about Philips NV

ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips' attractiveness reiterated Alphavalue
Royal Philips Settles US Economic Loss Claims Over Respiratory Devices Recall MT
Philips to Settle US Economic Loss Claims Over Recalled Respiratory Devices MT
Philips settles one category of U.S. claims over respirator recall RE
Dutch company Philips reaches U.S. settlement over respirators RE
Royal Philips Prices EUR500 Million Notes Issuance MT
Exor Reportedly Completes Philips Stake Purchase Via Goldman Sachs Derivatives MT
Goldman Sachs used derivatives to help Exor build $2.8 bln Philips stake, filings show RE
US Futures Up, European Stocks Fall Amid Concerns Over Further Fed Hikes DJ
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Higher Wednesday MT
Signify Opens LED Lighting Manufacturing Facility in China MT
PHILIPS NV : Receives a Buy rating from Barclays MD
US FDA Tags Philips' Ventilator Recall as 'Most Serious' Amid Risk of Injury, Death MT
US FDA identifies recall of Philips' respiratory devices as most serious RE
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Start Week on Down Note MT
Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Edge Higher Premarket Monday MT
Large-Cap Stocks, Retailer Earnings Bolster Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Premarket Monday MT
Trending: Philips Gains After Exor Picks Up 15% Stake DJ
Exor Takes Slice of Philips Amid EUR 1 Billion Recall of Sleep Apnea Devices MT
European shares eke out gains as healthcare, telecom stocks rise RE
US Futures, European Stocks Mixed as Inflation Concerns Return DJ
Royal Philips Says Exor Acquired 15% Stake MT
European shares ease as commodity-linked stocks fall on China woes RE
Exor Buys 15% Stake in Philips DJ
Exor Buys 15% Stake in Dutch Medical Device Maker Philips MT

Chart Philips NV

Chart Philips NV
Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. The group leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Koninklijke Philips N.V. is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care.
Sector
Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology
Calendar
2023-09-11 - Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Philips NV

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
19.95EUR
Average target price
19.58EUR
Spread / Average Target
-1.84%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
PHILIPS NV
Chart Analysis Philips NV
+44.88% 19 644 M $
HOLOGIC, INC.
Chart Analysis Hologic, Inc.
-2.50% 17 866 M $
RESMED, INC.
Chart Analysis ResMed, Inc.
-27.69% 22 135 M $
OLYMPUS CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Olympus Corporation
-16.90% 16 956 M $
WATERS CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Waters Corporation
-21.10% 15 976 M $
ILLUMINA, INC.
Chart Analysis Illumina, Inc.
-21.44% 25 146 M $
REVVITY, INC.
Chart Analysis Revvity, Inc.
-21.39% 13 682 M $
GE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Chart Analysis GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.
+12.88% 29 974 M $
BRUKER CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Bruker Corporation
-7.80% 9 255 M $
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG
Chart Analysis Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
-28.67% 8 204 M $
Other Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology
