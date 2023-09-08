Equities PHIA NL0000009538
|Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 07:30:05 2023-09-08 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|19.43 EUR
|-2.62%
|-4.85%
|+44.94%
|01:18pm
|ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips' attractiveness reiterated
|Sep. 07
|Royal Philips Settles US Economic Loss Claims Over Respiratory Devices Recall
|MT
ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips' attractiveness reiterated
Today at 07:18 am
More about the company
Koninklijke Philips N.V. is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. The group leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Koninklijke Philips N.V. is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care.
Calendar
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
19.95EUR
Average target price
19.58EUR
Spread / Average Target
-1.84%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+44.88%
|19 644 M $
|-2.50%
|17 866 M $
|-27.69%
|22 135 M $
|-16.90%
|16 956 M $
|-21.10%
|15 976 M $
|-21.44%
|25 146 M $
|-21.39%
|13 682 M $
|+12.88%
|29 974 M $
|-7.80%
|9 255 M $
|-28.67%
|8 204 M $