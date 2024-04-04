Stock PHIA PHILIPS NV
Philips NV

Equities

PHIA

NL0000009538

Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology

Market Closed - Euronext Amsterdam
Other stock markets
 11:39:25 2024-04-04 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
19.02 EUR +0.93% Intraday chart for Philips NV +2.23% -9.79%
05:13pm Philips: strategic partnership with smartQare CF
05:08pm ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips’ recovery story remains intact Alphavalue
This Alphavalue article, the European leader in independent research, is only available to subscribers .
Alphavalue is exclusively on MarketScreener.
Latest news about Philips NV

Philips: strategic partnership with smartQare CF
ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips’ recovery story remains intact Alphavalue
Royal Philips Partners With March of Dimes for Prenatal Technology Services MT
PHILIPS NV : Barclays keeps its Buy rating ZD
Target shopper data, streaming TV ads are key to its sales RE
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Slightly Higher Thursday MT
PHILIPS NV : Sell rating from Deutsche Bank ZD
PHILIPS NV : Barclays maintains a Buy rating ZD
PHILIPS NV : Jefferies keeps a Sell rating ZD
PHILIPS NV : Gets a Sell rating from JP Morgan ZD
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Ease Wednesday MT
Philips: collaboration with AWS in digital pathologies CF
Philips, Amazon Web Services Team Up to Provide Digital Pathology Services MT
Royal Philips, Amazon Web Services Expand Partnership on Digital Pathology MT
Fitch Affirms Philips Ratings on Strong Business Profile MT
PHILIPS NV : Barclays keeps its Buy rating ZD
Royal Philips Partners SyntheticMR to Roll Out New Brain Disorder Diagnosis Technology MT
PHILIPS NV : Receives a Buy rating from Barclays ZD
Royal Philips Plans to Appoint Charlotte Hanneman as CFO MT
Philips: new CFO in October CF
Philips Names Successor to Outgoing CFO MT
Philips: new image-guided therapy system CF
Rotech says patients likely impacted by hack at partner Philips' unit RE
Rotech says third-party hacked partner Philips Respironics RE
Philips: Chairman to seek second term CF

Chart Philips NV

Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. The group leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Koninklijke Philips N.V. is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care.
Sector
Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology
Calendar
2024-04-29 - Q1 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , AEX
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Philips NV

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
18.84 EUR
Average target price
20.3 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+7.72%
Sector Other Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology

1st Jan change Capi.
PHILIPS NV Stock Philips NV
-9.79% 18.5B
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC Stock Thermo Fisher Scientific
+8.92% 220B
DANAHER CORPORATION Stock Danaher Corporation
+6.22% 181B
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC. Stock Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
+14.57% 136B
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION Stock Boston Scientific Corporation
+18.77% 100B
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG Stock Siemens Healthineers AG
+5.97% 67.26B
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION Stock Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
+22.07% 55.99B
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. Stock Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
-3.19% 47.03B
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Stock Agilent Technologies, Inc.
+3.32% 42.12B
GE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES INC. Stock GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.
+16.35% 40.54B
Other Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology
